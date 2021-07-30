Matt Lauer Puts His North Haven Waterfront Compound Back on the Market for Nearly $44 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Matt Lauer, formerly the host of NBC’s TODAY, is once again looking for a buyer for his waterfront compound in North Haven. This listing price: $43.995 million, a figure the former morning show host has asked for in the past.

Lauer first put his home on the market in June of 2019 for $44.8 million, The New York Post reported at the time. After a short time off the market, it was listed again in the fall of that same year for $43.99 million, and then reappeared briefly, again, in September of 2020 for $43.995 million.

The 6.3-acre gated property, once owned by Richard Gere, offers simply magnificent views across Peconic Bay to Shelter Island’s Mashomack Preserve. There are 300 feet of direct bay frontage and a 240-foot-long private deep-water dock, not to mention a sandy spit of beach and a waterfront pond with a bridge and an “island-inspired tea house,” according to the Corcoran listing.

Susan Breitenbach, who has the listing, did not return a request for comment.

Located just minutes to Sag Harbor, the property is perfect for anyone of means who seeks privacy and access to the water. Boaters love the area because it’s a quick ride to some of the best fishing and best waterfront restaurants in the Shelter Island-Greenport area.

But, for Lauer, he has enjoyed the privacy the compound affords since losing his television gig amid scandal in 2017. Set behind a gate in the small Village of North Haven, his property is actually three separate lots, a 4.01-acre lot with the main residence and two smaller lots of 1.27 acres and 0.91 acres.

The traditional shingle-style main house, known as Strongheart Manor, was built in 1902 and has been renovated by the highly regarded construction firm Bulgin & Associates to turn it into an energy-efficient 21st century home while still maintaining original craftsmanship.

A large kitchen with a barreled ceiling has an oversized center island with a connected informal living space and a breakfast room with a banquet.

There is plenty of space for entertaining, with several areas, both indoor and out, for guests to gather, including a formal living room and dining room. A screened-in porch runs the entire length of the house, and outside there is an exterior fireplace pavilion.

Two guest houses on the property have been completely renovated, as well. In total, there is about 14,000 square feet of living space, 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Set amid the manicured lawns and flowering gardens is a 60-foot heated pool, a gym in a separate structure with doors that open to let the fresh air in and a basketball court. Plus, there is still room for a tennis court.

Lauer and his now ex-wife, Annette Roque, bought the home from Gere in 2016 for $36.5 million, according to published reports at the time. At one time, Gere was asking $65 million. Breitenbach also had that listing.

For anyone who is curious, taxes are a whopping $145,825 per year.

