Little Ram Island Retreat Is the Second Most Expensive Listing on Shelter Island Market

This Shelter Island property, with an undisclosed address, sits on two waterfront acres on Little Ram Island.

New to the market, this waterfront property on Shelter Island could make waves since it is the second-highest listing in the area. If it sells for its $15.495 million asking price, or close to it, it would beat the island’s record for the most expensive sale.

Nick Brown of Sotheby’s International Realty, who is the listing agent for this property on Little Ram Island, sold the Snyder House last summer for $12.95 million. In 2008, 1 Shorewood Court, a 7.8-acre peninsula overlooking Ward’s Point, traded for $12.4 million.

This property, which has an undisclosed address, sits on slightly more than two acres on Little Ram Island, which is connected to Shelter Island and the bigger Ram Island by causeways. Little Ram Island’s peninsula juts into Coecles Harbor with views of Mashomack Preserve, Taylor’s Island, and the marina and inlets.

The current owners built the modern house in 2009 after an extensive hunt for the ideal location, which offers not only waterfrontage but a 124-foot dock and mooring.

James Merrell, the architect, designed the home with eight bedrooms and nine-and-a-half-baths. With 8,800 square feet that include the lower level, the home “offers both intimate and dramatic public spaces as well as bedrooms that are grouped in pairs at the extremities of the house for maximum privacy,” the listing says.

The home begins with the grand living room with 18-foot high ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows to take full advantage of the water views. It features one of the home’s three fireplaces and walls for massive pieces of art to hang.

The spacious kitchen offers plenty of counter space and room for preparing meals to entertain, as well as center island. A breakfast nook sits by a fireplace and sliding glass doorsopen to a covered patio on the waterside.

The primary bedroom has a stunning view of the water from the second floor thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. There is a sunny sitting area in one corner. The primary bathroom features dual vanities, a glass walk-in shower and a jetted tub with room for two.

The lower level provides space for a gym and a game room.

The 2.2 acres include a 48-foot infinity pool a spa overlooking the water and expansive landscaping from Chris LaGuardia.

[Listing: Undisclosed address, Shelter Island | Broker: Nick Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty | GMAP

