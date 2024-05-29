Famed Artist’s Retreat in Amagansett Dunes For Sale

Jennifer Bartlett, seen here at the Whitney Gala in 2011, lived in this Amagansett Dunes cottage, which has just been listed for sale.

The Amagansett home of the late world-renowned painter and sculptor Jennifer Bartlett has hit the market. Jackie Lowey of Saunders & Associates has the exclusive listing.

“It is such a deep honor to represent this home,” Lowey said in a statement from Saunders. “There is natural beauty everywhere you look and it’s easy to understand how an esteemed artist like Jennifer Bartlett was drawn to the magnificence of the area. It is so peaceful and private.”

Located in the Amagansett Dunes, just down the block from the Atlantic ocean, the property at 40 Beach Avenue is asking $2.875 million.

Newly renovated, the beach cottage offers modern amenities, while being surrounded by the natural beauty of the Amagansett Dunes area.

“One of the reasons Beach Avenue is such a sought-after location is that homeowners can enjoy the magnificent, natural serenity of the Amagansett Dunes and easy access to the ocean beaches, while also being very close to Amagansett Village shops and restaurants. It’s truly the best of all worlds,” Lowey explained.

Thanks to several skylights, sunlight pours into the living room with its double-height ceiling. The living area also features a modern fireplace and an open view of the modern gourmet kitchen and dining area that looks out onto the backyard through sliding glass doors, which open to reveal a sundeck.

Stairs from the living room lead to a sunlit loft area, which can be used as an office or some other flexible space.

Back on the main level, there are two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms.

Beyond the sundeck, the 0.28-acre property also holds an outdoor shower. There is also access to the community’s dedicated private beach access, open only to residents.

Bartlett, who was best known for her small, square, enamel-coated steel plates that were combined to form large Conceptual works, died in 2022 at the age of 81.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 40 Beach Avenue, Amagansett | Broker: Jackie Lowey, Saunders & Associates | GMAP

