Among the recent Hamptons sales is an 11,000-square-foot custom-built home in Sagaponack. Known as Boxwoods, it sold back in November, after more than a year on the market.

James Michael Howard, an award-winning designer, built the seven-bedroom house at 490 Hedges Lane in 2016.

The traditional house sold for $15.3 million on November 23, 2021, according to deed transfers released in February. Gary DePerisa of the Corcoran Group had the listing. The last asking price was $16.95 million, which included all the furnishing. The 2.25-acre property was previously listed at $19.75 million.

Flavia and Terence Kawaja are listed as the new owners.

Oak floors, moldings, dramatic ceilings and heated floors are found throughout the house, which begins with the double-height foyer. The gourmet eat-in kitchen has a waterfall-edge Carrara marble center island and a barrel-vaulted tiled ceiling with the same tile that continues down as the backsplash.

The property also boasts a 65-foot mirror pool and spa, along with a pool cabana, which has two half baths and a lower-level lounge/grotto that offers a view into the pool. There is also a sunken tennis court.

Here’s what else has sold recently:

60 Forest Road, North Haven

Sold Price: $17.25 million

Closed: January 28, 2022

With three-plus acres of waterfront on an exclusive street on North Haven, the home offers 180-degree views over the Shelter Island Sound towards the Mashomack Preserve. The current home offers five bedrooms, but the listing referred to how it can be expanded up to 8,730 square feet with a 2,250-square-foot accessory structure and a waterside pool. The property also includes 200 feet of direct bay frontage with a bulkhead and newly-built dock. Marilyn Clark, Ginger Thoerner, Raquel Lopez and Debby Koster of Sotheby’s International Realty had the listing, which was last asking $17.5 million.

136 First Neck Lane, Southampton

Sold Price: $11,715,500

Closed: December 28, 2021

This one-acre property on one of the most prestigious streets in Southampton Village offers a renovated modern, a separate guest house, a detached garage and much more. The main home boasts three floors, there is a covered outdoor patio and a pool surrounded by mature landscaping and a flower garden. Tim Davis and Thomas Davis of the Corcoran Group were the listing brokers.

23 Wheaton Way, Water Mill

Sold Price: $9,711,000

Closed: November 15, 2021

The 1.5-acre property offers panoramic open water views of both Mecox Bay and beyond to the Atlantic Ocean. The 3,700-square-foot home had been listed at $7.995 million. Sally Thompson and Susan Green of Saunders & Associates had the listing. The home offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms and outside there is a pool and an expansive lawn with ample room for expansion.

20 Hamilton Drive, Montauk

Sold Price: $8.85 million

Closed: January 19, 2022

In what seems to be the highest sale in Montauk so far in 2022, Douglas Elliman Real Estate represented both sides of this modern house on Presidents Row in Hither Hills. The newly completed home boasts sweeping views of the ocean and an upside-down open floor plan allows for panoramic views from the great room, kitchen and dining area. Joseph Van Asco and Susan Ceslow represented the listing, selling at nearly its last asking price of $8.95 million, and Clare Kirwan brought the buyer.

156 Meadowmere Lane, Southampton

Sold Price: $8.2 million

Closed: December 7, 2021

This traditional-style home with a heated gunite pool, located within the estate area, is just one street from Southampton’s Meadow Lane beaches. The five-bedroom, four-bath house offers a ground-floor master suite with a marble bath, a Jacuzzi tub and an oversized glass shower. Tim Davis and Thomas Davis of the Corcoran Group represented

101 Hill Street, Unit 7, Southampton

Sold Price: $4,287,500

Closed: January 25, 2022

Unit 7 at The Latch, a new luxury condominium complex by Beechwood in the heart of Southampton Village, is a single-family townhouse. It features a dramatic open floor plan, double-height ceilings, oversized windows and top-of-the-line finishes. Douglas Elliman, Corcoran and Sotheby’s International Realty had a tri-exclusive. Corcoran brought the buyers. The last ask was $4.4 million. The Latch is now sold out.

