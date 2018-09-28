You'll Never Guess Where Hamptons Home Prices Have Rocketed Since 2013

The good folks at Out East have put together another data analysis on East End real estate. This time they looked at median asking prices in the last five years. Now, while the last five years have been good for Hamptons real estate overall, with more than half the towns showing an increase of 30 percent since 2013, one hamlet stands out.

It's Flanders.

Stop laughing. The home of the Big Duck has seen a 107% increase in median asking price, from $319,500 in 2013 to an impressive $662,000 in 2018.

Number two is a little more predictable: Montauk, with a median asking price of nearly $2 million in 2018, up from $950,000 in 2013.

Sorry, East Hampton and Southampton. Of course, these towns still boast the most astronomical prices in the Hamptons, but have not seen the stratospheric rise towns like Flanders, Montauk, and Sag Harbor have.

So everyone, let's all give the nice, unpretentious little hamlet of Flanders a round of applause.

Pictured: 20 Sylvan Avenue, Flanders, a quarter acre on the waterfront, asking $699K.