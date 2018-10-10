Well Priced Properties Sell Lightning Fast

Fall is selling season in the Hamptons! Today we're going to highlight three properties that sold in double-quick time this autumn.

First up is 25 Lincoln Road, Montauk, listed by Joan Hegner and Raymond Hegner at Corcoran. This property went into contract one month after listing. Why? It's quite appealing from the native, low-maintenance plantings outside, to the cute beachy look inside.

Everything is fresh and bright and new, just what buyers like. Plus, it's within walking distance to the private Hither Hills beach. The house is smallish at 1500 square feet, with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, set on 0.2 of an acre, but the price is a steal at $1.25 million, we think.

Next is 56 North Cartwright Road on Shelter Island, which we posted about on October 1, five days after listing. Now it's in contract! Yep, that's right, two weeks on the market.

The property is waterfront on Coecles Harbor, with a small house, 1500 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. We fell in love with the vintage stone fireplace. But the real winner here is the plot size, 2.7 acres, and the price, very reasonable at $2 million.

And we're happy to add that according to agent Seth Madore at Corcoran, the new owner "plans on renovating the existing farm house." Great. He also adds, "Shelter Island is special!" Yes, it is.

Last in our trio of winners is 1a Beatrice Drive, Hampton Bays, repped by Terry Thompson and Gina Larucci at Elliman. This mid-mod property is just the cutest, in good condition. (Please don't knock it down, new owners!)

Asking just $729K, the property was listed on September 7 and was in contract September 27. With 1800 square feet, we might update the house a little, but it's mostly just fine as is, sporting 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The plot size is a generous half acre, which includes a pool, and the property includes deeded water rights on the nearby canal. No wonder someone snapped it up in record time.

Congrats to everyone involved--the agents, the sellers and most of all, the new owners.