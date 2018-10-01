Transform this Waterfront Shelter Island Property into Your Dream House

We were sort of bored by this listing (even though it's waterfront) until we saw one thing. Sure, it's waterfront on Coecles Harbor, which is pretty great. The house is circa 1900, but it's being used as an artist's studio, so we figured any interesting period details were gone.

Then we saw this and fell in love.

Ahhhhh. The house is small: 1500 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. But the plot size is a very generous 2.7 acres. You could easily expand to your heart's content (keeping that fireplace), add a pool, whatever. Asking price for the property, repped by Seth Madore at Corcoran, is a reasonable $2 million.

What do you think? Worth it? Let us know in the comments.

56 North Cartwright Road, Shelter Island