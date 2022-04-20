Designer’s Own North Haven Home Asks $6.295M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Have a look inside this North Haven Village home, owned by an interior designer. The European style and charm translate to a stunning main, second and lower level masterpiece.

Located at 27 On The Bluff, and part of the prestigious North Haven Point waterfront community, this traditional home, originally designed by architect Katherine Gormley, is set on a nearly two-acre property. Listed with Korine M. Konzet of Brown Harris Stevens, it is asking $6.295 million.

Gormley certainly put her touch on the 5,700-square-foot home, as her New York City-based architecture and design firm have with other Southampton, East Hampton Amagansett and Sag Harbor, Bronxville, Rye and Pelham homes, as well as Manhattan apartments and industrial spaces.

The house, built in 2003 and coined “The Claire House,” features an open floor plan on the main level with vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, wainscoting, hardwood oak floors and oversized windows, bringing the natural light inside.

A classic foyer leads into a grand living room with a fireplace hearth just around the bend from the chef’s kitchen where there are Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances and thick marble countertops. An additional large living room is perfect for further relaxation, especially during the winter months, with the second of the homes’ four fireplaces.

Also on the main level is a large family room with custom built-in shelves and another fireplace. Lastly, the terrace offers an opportunity to overlook the beautiful backyard.

The second level houses four of the six bedrooms. This includes a luxurious primary suite with its own fireplace, a marble bathroom with Waterworks finishes and a heated floor, plus an outdoor patio. Two guest bedrooms on this level share a marble bathroom and an additional private guest bedroom suite has custom finishes throughout.

The lower level features two guest bedrooms, a full bathroom (one of the five and a half in the home) plus an entertainment area.

The 1.87-acre property features a wisteria-covered mahogany deck and a heated gunite pool making for a pleasant summer entertainment space.

Curb appeal is not sacrificed at all with mature landscaping.

An attached two-car garage is optimal for storage. Plus, the close location to beaches, tennis courts, world-class marinas and Sag Harbor Village truly make this home everything an East End buyer could need.

[Listing: 27 On The Bluff, North Haven| Broker: Korine M Konzet, Brown Harris Stevens ] GMAP

