Now the Mooch Is Listing His Water Mill Property

Ah, the Mooch is the gift that just keeps on giving. Fresh off leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house after only six days (and then flying to Davos for a business conference), former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci (and wife Deirdre Ball) have listed the Farrell new build that we announced they were buying one year ago today.

The Mooches are going to keep the North Sea property they listed in September, according to the New York Post, because Mrs. Mooch loves it so much. Scaramucci, a very successful Wall Streeter, was part of the Trump Administration for ten days before being fired. Mrs. Mooch rather famously filed for divorce back in 2017 when she was nine months pregnant, whereupon Mr. Mooch asked for a paternity test. But that's all water under the bridge now, and the Mooch wants to keep his wife happy.

So here's the house. Listed by Mark Baron and Jane Babcook of Brown Harris Stevens, the gambrel style new build is a spacious 8300 square feet, much larger than the North Sea property, set on 0.92 of an acre. There are 8 bedrooms and 8.5 baths and a finished lower level with media room and gym. We quite like the bunk room, great for a family with a bunch of kids. Out back is a 50' gunite pool with pool house. One nice touch is that the place is sold fully furnished, making it really turnkey for the buyer. As for the price, it seems about right. According to Zillow, the Mooches paid $8.2 million for the property last September, although we're unable to verify that via Property Shark records.

What do you think? Will the Mooches sell quickly? Let us know in the comments.

For more, click here. 30 Lawrence Court, Water Mill