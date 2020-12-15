Oceanfront Home in Southampton Village Last Listed at $53 Million Sells

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

An oceanfront, ultramodern estate on what is known as “Billionaire’s Row” in Southampton Village, last asking $53 million, was officially sold last week. While the price was not immediately disclosed, it was the highest trade this year at Saunders & Associates.

“Saunders & Associates are pleased to have represented this magnificent residence located at 1400 Meadow Lane in Southampton,” says Vincent Horcasitas, who is among the top-performing brokers for the last 20 years.

A source tells us the property traded at $39.5 million, after sitting on the market for one year and nine months. The deal closed on Thursday, December 10, though the buyer has not been publicly disclosed.

The nearly three-acre property sports not only some of the most prime ocean frontage, but also sunset views over Shinnecock Bay. In 2012, the parcel was listed for nearly $16 million with a 2,300-square-foot tear-down on it, according to Curbed Hamptons at the time. Records show it sold two years later for $14 million. After construction on the glass-front house began, it was listed in 2017 for $49 million.

The 11,000-square-foot house was a collaboration between internationally renowned architect Reinaldo Borges and island-based architects McDonough & Conroy. The luxury-building firm Paolino Development built the home. After construction was completed, it hit the market in March of 2019 for $53.9 million.

The property rented that summer for $1.5 million, reportedly the highest summer rental price in the East End rental market history, Saunders & Associates reported.

The house has 9 bedrooms and 12.5 bathrooms. Among the many amenities are floor-to-ceiling walls of glass on both sides of two floors, four-by-four Thassos marble flooring throughout, a great room with three-sided fireplace, a kitchen with a separate prep space and pantry, an oversized glass wine cellar and display, a state-of-the-art theater, custom glass elevator serving all three levels, and a rooftop deck with balconies on both sides.

The grand master suite offers a sitting room, his and hers baths and walk-in closets, on one side of the first floor.

A 2,872-square-foot marble patio off the first floor features an outdoor chef’s kitchen and looks across the dramatic 50-foot marble infinity-edge heated saltwater pool and spa.

An elevated walkway takes you down to the beach. There is also a six and a half-car garage, plus parking for 10 additional vehicles. A hard tennis court is also located on the property.

The sale of 1400 Meadow Lane will likely finish up among the top 10 sales in 2020. The biggest sale so far has been 12 and 15 West Dune Road in East Hampton, which was once listed at $75 million and reportedly sold for $67 million on October 1. It was followed by 32 and 26 Windmill Lane in East Hampton, which traded in April for $45 million, and 317 Murray Place in Southampton, also at $45 million. The property at 1050 Meadow Lane traded for $42 million at the beginning of the year and 91 Fowler Street sold for $42.9 million in April.