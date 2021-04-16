Open Houses: Check Out This Montauk Beach House for $1.65 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A just-renovated Montauk beach house is among the must-see open houses this weekend. As we approach summer, isn’t everyone looking for a place to enjoy some fun in the sun? This one may just be for you.

The 1,500-square-foot home at 108 Duryea Avenue offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms, but it is really the backyard that should put this on your summer wish list.

The home has one of the only swimming pools on the block. A bluestone patio wraps around the pool and there is also a six-person Bullfrog Jacuzzi and an outdoor shower to enjoy. Plus, it’s located just 500 feet from a private, deeded bay beach and is just minutes away from Montauk Harbor.

The home is listed for $1.65 million with Douglas Elliman Real Estate’s Michael Daly and Matthew Spratford.

See 108 Duryea Avenue on Saturday, April 17, from noon to 2 p.m.

Here are some other South Fork homes with open houses planned for this weekend:

1 Sally Court, East Hampton

Price: $2.995 million

Broker: Shannan M. North, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, April 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

4 Fox Hollow Drive, East Quogue

Price: $1.795 million

Broker: Codi Garcete, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, April 17, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

26 Long Springs Road, North Sea

Price: $1.995 million

Brokers: The Atlantic Team at Douglas Elliman: Justin Agnello, Hara Kang, James Keogh

Saturday, April 17, and Sunday, April 18, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

12 Post Fields Lane, Quogue

Price: $2.495 million

Broker: Lauren A. Battista, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, April 17, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

1899 Noyac Path, Sag Harbor

Price: $5.695 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, April 17, and Sunday, April 18, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

266 North Main Street, Southampton

Price: $4.995 million

Broker: Christopher J. Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, April 17, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

28 Barclay Drive, North Haven

Price: $4.495 million

Broker: Korine M. Konzet, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, April 17, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->