Open Houses: Check Out This Montauk Beach House for $1.65 Million

A just-renovated Montauk beach house is among the must-see open houses this weekend. As we approach summer, isn’t everyone looking for a place to enjoy some fun in the sun? This one may just be for you.
The 1,500-square-foot home at 108 Duryea Avenue offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms, but it is really the backyard that should put this on your summer wish list.
The home has one of the only swimming pools on the block. A bluestone patio wraps around the pool and there is also a six-person Bullfrog Jacuzzi and an outdoor shower to enjoy. Plus, it’s located just 500 feet from a private, deeded bay beach and is just minutes away from Montauk Harbor.
The home is listed for $1.65 million with Douglas Elliman Real Estate’s Michael Daly and Matthew Spratford.
See 108 Duryea Avenue on Saturday, April 17, from noon to 2 p.m.
Here are some other South Fork homes with open houses planned for this weekend:
1 Sally Court, East Hampton
Price: $2.995 million
Broker: Shannan M. North, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, April 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
4 Fox Hollow Drive, East Quogue
Price: $1.795 million
Broker: Codi Garcete, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, April 17, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
26 Long Springs Road, North Sea
Price: $1.995 million
Brokers: The Atlantic Team at Douglas Elliman: Justin Agnello, Hara Kang, James Keogh
Saturday, April 17, and Sunday, April 18, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
12 Post Fields Lane, Quogue
Price: $2.495 million
Broker: Lauren A. Battista, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, April 17, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
1899 Noyac Path, Sag Harbor
Price: $5.695 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, April 17, and Sunday, April 18, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
266 North Main Street, Southampton
Price: $4.995 million
Broker: Christopher J. Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, April 17, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
28 Barclay Drive, North Haven
Price: $4.495 million
Broker: Korine M. Konzet, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, April 17, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->