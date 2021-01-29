Open Houses: Contemporary Home on Edge of East Hampton Village Listed at $3.25 Million

Among the open houses this weekend is one for 1 Sally Court in East Hampton, a new listing with Brown Harris Stevens, offered at $3.25 million.

The contemporary four-bedroom house is located on the edge of East Hampton Village, on a private cul-de-sac. The .6 of an acre property is well manicured with specimen plantings, established trees and many garden alcoves.

Originally built in 1986, the home underwent a major renovation in 2015 “combining its classic traditional features with top of the line contemporary accoutrements,” listing agents Shannan North and Peter M. Turino say. The wraparound porch leads into the great room that features a vaulted ceiling, a fireplace and Brazilian rosewood hardwood flooring.

The open kitchen has a gas cooktop, electric wall oven, warming drawer and an eat-in island. The second level offers a master suite with large walk-in closet, jet tub, steam shower and double vanity. Additional space can be found in the lower level, bonus room and gym.

The open house will be held on Saturday, January 30, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

