Open Houses: Contemporary Home on Edge of East Hampton Village Listed at $3.25 Million

Among the open houses this weekend is one for 1 Sally Court in East Hampton, a new listing with Brown Harris Stevens, offered at $3.25 million.
The contemporary four-bedroom house is located on the edge of East Hampton Village, on a private cul-de-sac. The .6 of an acre property is well manicured with specimen plantings, established trees and many garden alcoves.
Originally built in 1986, the home underwent a major renovation in 2015 “combining its classic traditional features with top of the line contemporary accoutrements,” listing agents Shannan North and Peter M. Turino say. The wraparound porch leads into the great room that features a vaulted ceiling, a fireplace and Brazilian rosewood hardwood flooring.
The open kitchen has a gas cooktop, electric wall oven, warming drawer and an eat-in island. The second level offers a master suite with large walk-in closet, jet tub, steam shower and double vanity. Additional space can be found in the lower level, bonus room and gym.
The open house will be held on Saturday, January 30, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Here are the other open houses happening this weekend:
89 Inlet West Road, Southampton
Price: $1.45 million
Broker: Carol Nobbs, Marcy Braun andKyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, January 30 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
4 Long Springs Road, North Sea
Price: $2.775 million
Broker: Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, January 30 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
1389 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
Price: $1.579 million
Broker: Gabriela Braia, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, January 30 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
484 Sag Harbor Turnpike, East Hampton
Price: $1.99 million
Broker: Simone Doroski, Nest Seekers
Saturday, January 30, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., and Sunday, January 31, 12 – 3 p.m.
570 Route 114, East Hampton
Price: $2.995 million
Brokers: Sarah Ferguson and Juliana Frei Dual Lic., Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, January 30, 12 – 1 p.m.
123 South Road, Westhampton
Price: $3.499 million
Broker: Geraldine Wyman, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, January 30, 12 – 2 p.m., and Sunday, January 31, 12 – 2 p.m.
29 Petrel Road, Southampton
Price: $2.099 million
Broker: Vincent Abbate, Nest Seekers
Saturday, January 30, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
37 4th Street, Springs
Price: $649,000
Broker: Timothy C. Burch, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, January 30, 12 – 2 p.m.
131 Flying Point Road, Water Mill
Price: $4.995 million (also available for pre-construction at $8.995 million)
Brokers: Christopher Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, January 30, 12 – 2 p.m.
101 Wooley’s Drive, Southampton
Price: $1.75 million
Brokers: Dawn Petrillo and Pat Petrillo, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 30, 12 – 2 p.m.
462 Middle Line Highway, Bridgehampton
Price: $8.95 million
Broker: Dana Trotter, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 30, 1 – 3 p.m.
