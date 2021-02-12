Open Houses

Open Houses: See a Recently Renovated 1920s East Hampton Village Home Saturday

Credit: Sotheby's International Realty

A 1920s three-story classic in East Hampton Village that has been completely renovated by a professional craftsman is among the must-see open houses this weekend on the South Fork.

Situated close to the center of the village, 26 McGuirk Street has been listed for $2.895 million with Kim and Rick Slater at Sotheby’s International Realty.

the 1,855-square-foot home offers three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths with all oak floors, tile and stone baths, and a gourmet kitchen with eat-in island. A third story features a recreational/media room on a full level.

Out back, there is a heated pool out, making it the perfect summer escape or a year-round home.

You can check out the home for yourself on Saturday, February 13, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Here are the other open houses happening this weekend:

Credit: Douglas Elliman

142 Flying Point Road, Water Mill 
Price: $8.45 million
Brokers: Carol Nobbs and Timothy Kelly, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, February 13, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Douglas Elliman

628 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton
Price: $1.45 million
Broker: Timothy Kelly, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, February 13, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

791 Montauk Highway, Quiogue
Price: $1.45 million
Broker: Kimberly A. Monsour, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, February 13, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

52 Berryman Road, East Hampton
Price: $1.1 million
Brokers: Cynthia R. Barrett, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, February 13, 12 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Douglas Elliman

20 Warfield Way, North Sea
Price: $1.195 million
Broker: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, February 13, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty

37 Salt Marsh Path, East Hampton
Price: $1.4 million
Broker: Hillary Davis, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, February 13, and Sunday, February 14, 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

360 Madison Street, Sag Harbor
Price: $1.85 million
Broker: Cynthia R. Barrett, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, February 13, and Sunday, February 14, 2 – 4 p.m.
See it here ->

