Palm Beach Real Estate Fever Rises With Temps

As the winter season draws to a close, large luxury sales trading in the Palm Beach real estate are heating up.

The founder of Fiji Water made a splash when he sold his estate at 5 Golfview Road in Palm Beach for $44.93 million, The Palm Beach Daily News reported earlier this month. David Harrison Gilmour, a Canadian businessman who sold the water company for $50 million in 2004, bought the now 8,619-square-foot house for $3.75 million in 1997. The home was sold privately.

In late January, a residence near the North End of Palm Beach Island sold for $22.5 million — after selling in June 2021 for $18 million. The turnkey, approximately 7,200-squarefoot home at 365 North Country Road sits on an oversized 24,400-square-foot lot, close to the beach and with prime entry to the Lake Trail. The formal entrance features the historic tiled arch, originally from the iconic Stotesbury Estate, El Mirasol, which was otherwise demolished in 1959. Margit Brandt of Compass represented the seller.

Paulette and Dana Koch represented the seller of 755 North Lake Way in Palm Beach, new construction that just sold for $9.9 million. The 4,200-square-foot, four-bedroom home is close to the beach, Lake Trail and town. Amenities include a custom kitchen with Sub-Zero appliances, a Lutron lighting system, high ceilings and landscaping by the noted architectural landscape firm Nievera Williams. Jacqueline Gulla of Douglas Elliman Real Estate brought the buyer.

On the luxury condo market, a corner penthouse with breathtaking ocean and city skyline views at 400 South Ocean Boulevard sold for $5,096,000 on January 31. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors allow for access to the terrace from the living room and dining room and from both bedrooms, and there are 10-foot ceilings throughout. The building, designed by renowned architect Edward Durell Stone, features a striking atrium water garden and a penthouse level pool with a sundeck, function room and exercise room — all with ocean views. The building also provides for six guest bedrooms for residents’ guests.

Jim Cosel and Dennis Gallo of Sotheby’s International Realty had the listing and Dana and Paulette Koch of Corcoran

brought the buyers.

In prestigious Sloan’s Curve, 2100 South Ocean Boulevard, a move-in ready Apartment 204N sold for $3.05 million on January 31. Maureen Woodward of Brown Harris Stevens represented the seller’s three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath condo, which features a wraparound balcony with ocean and Intracoastal views. The apartment comes with a 287 square-foot poolside cabana/ bath/kitchen, as well. Sloan’s Curve offers a tennis complex with a pro shop, pool and beach with attendants, a professional gym, a fulltime doorman, garage parking for two cars and a security guard gate.The last ask was $3.3 million.

This article was the cover story for the March issue of Behind The Hedges. Read the digital version here.

