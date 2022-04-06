Magazine Feature

Palm Beach Real Estate Fever Rises With Temps

By
0
comments
Palm Beach
In late January, 365 N. Country Road on the North End of Palm Beach Island sold for $22.5 million.
Shawn Hood Media

As the winter season draws to a close, large luxury sales trading in the Palm Beach real estate are heating up.

The founder of Fiji Water made a splash when he sold his estate at 5 Golfview Road in Palm Beach for $44.93 million, The Palm Beach Daily News reported earlier this month. David Harrison Gilmour, a Canadian businessman who sold the water company for $50 million in 2004, bought the now 8,619-square-foot house for $3.75 million in 1997. The home was sold privately.

In late January, a residence near the North End of Palm Beach Island sold for $22.5 million — after selling in June 2021 for $18 million. The turnkey, approximately 7,200-squarefoot home at 365 North Country Road sits on an oversized 24,400-square-foot lot, close to the beach and with prime entry to the Lake Trail. The formal entrance features the historic tiled arch, originally from the iconic Stotesbury Estate, El Mirasol, which was otherwise demolished in 1959. Margit Brandt of Compass represented the seller.

Palm Beach
The historic tiled arch at 365 N. Country Road is from the former El
Mirasol estate.Shawn Hood Media

Paulette and Dana Koch represented the seller of 755 North Lake Way in Palm Beach, new construction that just sold for $9.9 million. The 4,200-square-foot, four-bedroom home is close to the beach, Lake Trail and town. Amenities include a custom kitchen with Sub-Zero appliances, a Lutron lighting system, high ceilings and landscaping by the noted architectural landscape firm Nievera Williams. Jacqueline Gulla of Douglas Elliman Real Estate brought the buyer.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Jane Rothchild, Businesswoman and Television producer – Episode 71

Who’s Here in the Hamptons

Palm Beach
755 North Lake Way sold for $9.9 million.Courtesy of The Corcoran Group

On the luxury condo market, a corner penthouse with breathtaking ocean and city skyline views at 400 South Ocean Boulevard sold for $5,096,000 on January 31. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors allow for access to the terrace from the living room and dining room and from both bedrooms, and there are 10-foot ceilings throughout. The building, designed by renowned architect Edward Durell Stone, features a striking atrium water garden and a penthouse level pool with a sundeck, function room and exercise room — all with ocean views. The building also provides for six guest bedrooms for residents’ guests.

Palm Beach
Penthouse A at 400 South Ocean Blvd. sold for just over $5 million.Andy Frame Photography

Jim Cosel and Dennis Gallo of Sotheby’s International Realty had the listing and Dana and Paulette Koch of Corcoran
brought the buyers.

In prestigious Sloan’s Curve, 2100 South Ocean Boulevard, a move-in ready Apartment 204N sold for $3.05 million on January 31. Maureen Woodward of Brown Harris Stevens represented the seller’s three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath condo, which features a wraparound balcony with ocean and Intracoastal views. The apartment comes with a 287 square-foot poolside cabana/ bath/kitchen, as well. Sloan’s Curve offers a tennis complex with a pro shop, pool and beach with attendants, a professional gym, a fulltime doorman, garage parking for two cars and a security guard gate.The last ask was $3.3 million.

This article was the cover story for the March issue of Behind The Hedges. Read the digital version here

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Palm Beach
View from Sloan’s Curve condoCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites