‘Prince of Montauk’ Closes $50 Million Oceanfront Deal

Nest Seekers International’s Dylan Eckardt, better known as the “Prince of Montauk,” put his royal touch on what is likely one of the biggest deals in the Hamptons so far this year.

A week ago, he closed a $50 million deal for the 9.4-acre vacant oceanfront property on Napeague that he brought to the market for a local family just a few months ago.

Eckardt, along with Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers, represented both the seller and the buyer for the property at 2024 Montauk Highway in Amagansett, an untouched parcel that boasts 400 feet of ocean frontage. We hear there was a bidding war for the property with two interested parties neck and neck, but it ultimately came down to a $50 million all cash transaction with a 24-hour close.

So who is the buyer? Steven Berkson, one of the most successful natural gas and oil-futures traders. Berkson keeps a low profile, though he “is projected to build a spectacular one-of-a-kind compound,” according to an Instagram post from Nest Seekers International.

How big? We were told the property, which was sold as one though it had been previously subdivided into four lots, could have handled a 20,000-square-foot house. The previously approved subdivision divided it into two 1.9-acre lots and two 2.8-acre lots.

Just a day later, Eckardt had someone offer $2 million more over the ask. The agent presented the deal to Berkson, but he turned it down.

Eckardt is already having a banner year. He backs this transaction with over $100 million in sales between Malibu and Montauk to date in 2021.

With Elliott and Marlon Schwarcz, Eckardt just listed a 30,000-square-foot house in Bel Air for $67.5 million. The home makes some of our Hamptons estates look small. The theater alone has seating for over 40 guests with a game room and a bar. There is also a two-lane bowling alley, a wine cellar, a professional salon, a 5,600-square-foot master suite with its own theater and spa. A 70-foot infinity pool and spa has cascading waterfalls and a hotel size cabana, plus there are two 50-foot fire features, a putting green, a 14-car garage, and a motor court for 60 cars.

Big things happening for the Prince in 2021.

