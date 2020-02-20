Property of the Week: 321 Pauls Lane, Bridgehampton

321 Pauls Lane, Bridgehampton, Photo: Courtesy Town and Country Real Estate

There's nothing like a beautiful, private estate to call home in the Hamptons, especially when it's got custom amenities and luxuries such as a sauna, gym, office and massage room. A listing in Bridgehampton has all this and more.

Listed by Geri Vitale at Town and Country Real Estate for $7.395 million, 321 Pauls Lane is tucked away in the heart of Bridgehampton's horse country. The property includes an 8,000-square-foot home on 1.8 acres, with 7 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. It features a custom kitchen, built with top-of-the-line appliances and a breakfast nook. The 5 fireplaces are strategically placed in all the entertaining rooms, as well as the master bedroom.

"This home was built in 2008, but feels like new because it's so beautifully appointed," says Vitale. "Other homes in this price range are all smaller and older, and while it's 8,000 square feet it feels cozy! The flow from all rooms, the blue stone patio, and pool and cabana with open yard is totally private which, makes it perfect for entertainment. The fact that the property is set down a long private street off Pauls Lane offers even more privacy."

321 Pauls Lane, Bridgehampton -- Listed by Geri Vitale, Town and Country Real Estate