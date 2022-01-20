Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A turnkey Quiogue home with a rare boathouse overlooking Quantuck Bay sold for over the asking price at $7.31 million earlier this month.

Corcoran’s Amanda Murray, Bob Murray and Meredith Murray listed the property at 541 Main Street just before Columbus Day weekend at $7.25 million.

“We had an offer before it went live,” according to the agents, “and had so much interest the first week we went to best and final bids by the following Friday, October 15.”

Heather Bester at Saunders & Associates represented the buyer, who recently sold an inland home on Quiogue and upgraded to this waterfront property.

The seller’s family has owned the 2.1-acre property since 1978, though the original home damaged the home around 2010. The shingle-style contemporary home was rebuilt in 2014. The 5,000-square-foot home offers sweeping water views from nearly every room.

A grand foyer leads into a spacious living room with a fireplace, a library with screened porch and glass doors that open to an entertainment deck that runs the length of the house. There is also a formal dining room, a kitchen with high-end appliances, and a staff bedroom and bathroom.

In total there are six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. Three ensuite bedrooms and two master suites are located on the second floor. Both suites include attached office spaces, bathrooms with radiant heat and private decks that overlook the bay.

A 50-by-20-foot gunite pool is surrounded by a grassy lawn and landscaping, offering privacy.

While there is a shared boat slip, the boathouse is private. To the agents’ knowledge, the boathouse is one of only four left in the area — two on the Quogue Canal and one in Remsenburg. This one even has its original doors.

With the January 11 closing of 541 Main Street, the Murray Team at Corcoran is off to a good start in the new year, finishing out the deal that went into contract in 2021. Last year was a good year for the team, which sold 83 Dune Road in East Quogue, the biggest sale in that hamlet last year.

They were also involved with the sale of 25 Quogue Street in Quogue, which was actor Michael J. Fox’s house. The 7,000-square-foot home on 1.1 acres sold for $6.2 million in April. The Murrays represented the buyer.

The Murrays also represented the buyer of 14 Michaels Way in Westhampton Beach, who purchased the newly built, 6,000-square-foot home on 3.7 acres, for $3.875 million.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.