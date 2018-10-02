Local Broker Reveals All About the Westhampton Beach Market

Westhampton Beach is a hot market; asking prices there have increased 45% over the past five years. The median asking price is now $2.25 million. Aimee Fitzpatrick Martin, an agent at Saunders, specializing in the luxury and waterfront market in Quogue, Westhampton Beach, Remsenburg and Hampton Bays, gives us the lowdown.

We're here to learn more about Westhampton Beach and the market there. But first, what's your background? How did you end up in the area?

Like most brokers I didn't start out selling real estate. I have a background in public relations, marketing, special events and writing, which translated very well to real estate. In Connecticut, I worked for a Fortune 500 scientific company. In my New Mexico days, I worked for a hotel management company and a large advertising agency working on the State Tourism account.

When I moved to the Hamptons, I began a freelance career writing with Newsday and the Southampton Press, focusing on the arts, homes and garden stories. I wrote a successful column for the Southampton Press about couples and their meeting stories, called "How They Met," and then moved on to write a column called "At Home With...," about well-known Hamptons residents and their homes. The people I interviewed and my love of beautiful homes was the springboard for my real estate career.

Why should buyers look in WHB instead of over the canal?

Why cross the canal when you can find just as beautiful a home at half the commute and perhaps half the price? I find more and more buyers are realizing that you get more bang for your buck west of the canal.

If you buy a home in Westhampton Beach (or nearby Remsenburg, Hampton Bays or East Quogue), buyers can be poolside, enjoying that first dip in the pool and cocktail, all within an easy 90-minute commute from Manhattan after a long work week.

How is the housing stock in WHB compared to other towns? Newer, older, mixed?

Buyers can choose from a mix of new and old. You can find a historic gem in the estate section next to a gorgeous modern next to a teardown awaiting TLC. A drive up and down Dune Road bears that out.

And how do prices range in WHB?

The under $1 million market is in great demand, but inventory - unfortunately - is not plentiful. That said, there are a number of good "under $1 million" homes on the market right now, with pool, that are located in easy access to the ocean and the wonderful restaurants and shops on Main Street. You can definitely find a great house for $1.5 million to $2 million. Waterfront homes, of course, command the most and can exceed $10 million.

Are there any hidden gems in WHB--areas that you think are overlooked?

I think Quiogue, a little hamlet that lies between the incorporated villages of Quogue and Westhampton Beach and is bounded in the south by Quantuck Bay, is an often-overlooked gem. (By the way, a little triva...locals pronounce it QWHY-OGUE, not QWEE-OGUE! It means "Little Quogue.")

You can also find very good buys in Westhampton on the outskirts of Westhampton Beach Village.

Are there condos in WHB? What are they like?

Yes, once you cross the Jessup Lane bridge and head west on Dune Road, you'll find a large assortment of condos and co-ops, with prices ranging as low as $180,000 up to $1.3 million. Most options are seasonal 1-bedroom co-ops that are open from May to October. Larger condo options (some open year-round) can be found from under $1 million to under $2 million.

Any standout listings you'd like to mention?

Yes, 126 Dune Road (pictured) is a great value right now--it's basically two homes for the price of one! Asking $6 million. It's a bayfront with deeded ocean access directly across the street. It was totally re-done after Sandy and elevated to be FEMA-compliant. There's a 3-4 bedroom main house and a charming 2 bedroom/2 bath cottage with living room, fireplace and kitchenette. There's a huge heated pool by the bay, bulkheading, a Davit master boat lift and space for docking two other boats.