Real Estate Roundtable: Life's Greatest Lessons

As we all look for wisdom and insight great and small, East End real estate insiders share the best advice they've ever gotten, and lessons they like to share, not only from the world of real estate but the world at large.

In my early days on Wall Street, my manager pulled me aside and said to always live within your means, as you'll have good years and lean years and to always move with a sense of purpose. That got me through my first 20-year career. Starting in real estate, a veteran broker pulled me aside and said there's two things you need to do to be successful in the Hamptons: Answer your phone on the first ring and don't be an assh--e.--James Peyton, The Corcoran Group

Breathe. You have power over your mind, not outside events. Realize this and you will find strength in whatever you choose to do.--Deborah Srb, Sotheby's International Realty

I was a commodity trader for 25 years. There is always opportunity in the marketplace. If you do not see it, you are not looking hard enough.--Thomas McCloskey, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

This too shall pass, and just keep moving forward. Both were words my --father bestowed upon me that I live by today!--Judi Desiderio, Town & Country Real Estate

Real estate, like all markets, fluctuates. Good locations normally increase in price over the long term. When the market is challenged and everyone is selling and there is more supply than demand, it's an excellent time to be a buyer. The reverse is also true. When there is more demand than supply and the market keeps rising, that is a good time to be a seller. My favorite quote is, "When you're crying, you should be buying." You will never buy at the bottom or sell at the top, but it's that middle range that will send your kids to college.--Alan Schnurman, Saunders & Associates

My father, who recently passed, told me, 'Don't wait.' The more I thought about it, the more I realized that that statement applies to most anything in life that you want do.--Todd Bourgard, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Keep it in perspective and take one day at a time. Consider the other party's point of view.--Hal Zwick, Town & Country Real Estate

A mentor once told me, 'What are you worried about? Do you remember what you worried about last year, let alone five years ago?--John Christopher, Sotheby's International Realty

Definitely limit the noise, focus on your business, your brand regardless move it forward and take it to the next level. The second you get distracted by the completion or others, your focus is not in the right place. Rise above all the nonsense and negativity, don't participate or engage, and always remember any set back or failure is temporary and simply a lesson learned.--Geoff Gifkins, NestSeekers International

For every problem, there is a solution. It might not be the answer you were looking for, but it's there. Keep looking.--Mary Terry, Compass Real Estate

Enjoying the silver lining of this all--slowing down, appreciating all we have and spending time with family.--Tim Morabito, Compass Real Estate

The best piece of advice I have ever gotten, that fits the environment under which we are currently living is: Live life one day at a time!--Paul Brennan, Douglas Elliman Real Estate