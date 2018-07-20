Another year, another celebrity checking out Gurney's Residences
. News comes that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost toured Gurney's Residences. And why not--with the services offered, they are perfect for people short on time with plenty of cash. (Our spies say that Lady Gaga has been spending time in Montauk again this summer. Go for it, Gaga!)
New-ish couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost both own property close to Gurney's. Scarlett purchased 9 Shipwreck Drive in the Amagansett Dunes back in 2013, paying $2.2 million for 1.4 acre property. (Pics below are from the old listing.) The downside is that the house is literally right off Montauk Highway, while the upside is that it's right next to Napeague State Park.
Many people seem to have forgotten that Colin Jost owns a place in Montauk's Hither Hills. He purchased 26 Beech Street in 2015, paying $2.15 million for the oceanview 1.2 acre property. (Pics below are from the old listing.)
Scarlett and Colin toured Salt Sea #5, the most expensive (at $8.5 million) and largest (4100 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths) of the Residences at Gurney's. (They're repped by Chris Coleman at Saunders
.) With that unit, there would be plenty of space for them, her daughter Rose, and presumably Rose's nanny, if any. (Gurney's does provide beach nannies as part of their services.) The next set of photos are from Gurney's.
And, while obviously $8.5 million is a good chunk of change, we're pretty sure that the properties they both own already (assuming some renovations and upgrades after purchase) are worth at least $3 million each, if not more, so they won't lose money. Go for it, guys!
. 272 Old Montauk Highway, Salt Sea #5, Montauk