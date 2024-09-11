Roy Lichtenstein’s Southampton Home Lists for $19.99M

Roy Lichtenstein purchased the property at 50 Gin Lane in Southampton in 1970.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A historic carriage house, once part of the “Meadow Beach” estate owned by the financier Henry M. Day, before it was purchased by the artist Roy Lichtenstein, has been listed for sale.

The iconic Pop artist died in 1997, but his widow, the philanthropist Dorothy Lichtenstein lived there until her death this past summer.

“We came for several summers and one fall just didn’t leave,” Roy Lichtenstein once said of the property that the acquired in 1970.

Harald Grant and Bruce Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty and Tim Davis of Corcoran have a co-exclusive.

The asking price is $19,995,000.

The original estate, built in 1897, spanned approximately 10 acres between Gin Lane and the Atlantic Ocean.

Under the Lichtensteins’ ownership, the structure underwent several expansions and architectural modifications. His studio, though empty for many years, still remains on the property.

“Today, the property features a captivating three-level house with glass walls that open to terraces, decks, and balconies,” the listing description explains. “Many of these outdoor spaces offer ocean views, while all provide the chance to enjoy the sound of the surf and the fresh sea breeze.”

The 5,825-square-foot residence offers five bedrooms and six bathrooms, many that have been newly renovated.

The sprawling house features many light-filled spaces and historic architectural elements, such as wainscotting, built-in book shelves and millwork. The interiors are light and airy. The kitchen is massive and includes stainless steel appliances and plenty of counterspace.

There is also a large rooftop deck.

Outside, there is a covered patio for dining and a nearby outdoor kitchen.

The 1.93-acre property is landscaped with mature cypress, umbrella pine and cryptomeria trees at the original estate’s entry gate.

“The surrounding perennial gardens are remarkable, complemented by exposed tree trunks nestled within lush hosta gardens,” the listing explains.

The property even comes with private access to the beach through a private pathway leading to the dune.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 50 Gin Lane, Southampton Village | Broker: Harald Grant and Bruce Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty | GMAP