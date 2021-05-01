Sagaponack ‘Property That Defines the Word Estate’ Sells for $22.95 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Hamptons real estate market is rich with high-end sales. Among the luxury homes to find buyers in the first quarter of 2021 was a new-build on Sagaponack’s Main Street.

The property at 610 Sagg Main Street sold for $22.5 million on March 3, according to deed transfers. It was being offered at $22.95 million and represented by Frank and Dawn Bodenchak of Sotheby’s International Realty. Brown Harris Stevens brought the buyers.

The house is set on 2.8 acres, 1,000 feet the street, on a cul-de-sac that the Bodenchak Team says is locally known as Sagaponack Lake Lane. A 300-foot driveway is lined with trees. “The property defines the word ‘estate,'” the listing says.

The 13,516-square-foot house included 7,744 square feet of living space on first two levels. “A highly experienced designer, builder and broker team spent 18 months planning and designing an open flow layout that maximizes the value of this trophy property,” they said.

Some highlights include a chef’s kitchen with private prep kitchen, two-story great room with 15-foot high, west-facing retractable glass doors, and over 6,000 feet of terrace for outdoor entertaining. A 28-foot-by-50-foot pool has a 30-foot wide sun-bed, a hot tub, and 50-foot swim lane. There is also a north-south sunken tennis court just before you hit the formal courtyard.

The construction project was set for completion in April.

Also in early March, the home at 162 Jobs Lane in Bridgehampton traded. The approximately 11,000-square-foot estate had been on the market for 228 days, according to Hamptons Market Data, and some concessions had to be made to close the deal. The last asking was $13.995 million, but it closed at $12.25 million. Bespoke brokered the deal.

Set on a manicured gated property of just over an acre, the home was recently built and it takes full advantage of its spectacular location, abutting an 11.5-acre piece of farmland. Plus, it is a little over half a mile from Mecox Beach.

The home offers seven bedrooms, seven full baths and three half baths, while the property includes a saline heated gunited pool, a pool pavilion, pool cabana, outdoor kitchen, and pergola-covered lounge area featuring an outdoor fireplace.

Noteworthy details include five-inch rift and quarter sawn stained white oak floors, custom moldings and millwork, a pass-through wood-burning fireplace and a chef’s kitchen with marble slab countertops.

Back in February, we told you that the “The Sugar Cube House,” the Southampton Village house designed by world-renowned architect and designer Daniel Romualdez, had found a buyer. We can now tell you the property at 150 First Neck Lane yielded $11 million, according to the deed transfers, $950,000 less than its last ask.

It will be interesting to see what the new owners do with the home. In 2002, Romualdez reimagined the original home for a previous owner, Alan Rogers, the former chairman and CEO of Douglas Elliman. “He wanted it to be symmetrical, to look like sugar cubes,” Romualdez told Architectural Digest in 2002.

In March, a traditional custom build highway in Water Mill sold for $7.9 million. Gary DePersia of Corcoran had the listing at 167 Montrose Lane.

The 8,500-square-foot home sits on one acre and is adjacent to a 17-acre reserve so there is plenty of privacy. A double-height paneled entry, a great room with coffered ceilings, an eat-in kitchen, and a master wing are just some of what make this house a standout. There are a total of six bedrooms and eight baths.

The Bodenchak Team also sold 163 Church Lane in Bridgehampton for $7.55 million back on February 25. The newly completed house measures 10,000 square feet and is so close to the village center that you can walk to the restaurants with ease.

The eight-bedroom home includes two master bedroom suites, on the first and second floors. The lower level boasts a spa with gym, sauna, massage room, and full bathroom, as well as a game room, den and theater.

