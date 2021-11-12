Saturday and Sunday on the South Fork: Open Houses This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Get transported somewhere new this weekend with the Georgian carriage-style home on the South Fork.

This 4,243 square foot home, part of the Water Mill premier estate section, is located at 191 Rose Hill Road. It is listed at $6.595 million with Eve Combemale of Sotheby’s International Realty.



Five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms are split between the two floors of the home. Upstairs, buyers can find the primary suite with french doors opening to a porch, as well as three guest rooms. Downstairs, there is an additional bedroom.

The first floor also includes a circular dining room, a living room and den, both separated from the outdoor pool by french doors. The kitchen is also on the primary level, featuring vaulted ceilings, natural light, top-notch appliances and additional french doors spanning the exterior wall.

Outside of these doors, the home has even more character with a heated pool, patio, and private walkway to the dock. The one-acre property’s Mecox Bay access provides beauty all year round, but especially in warmer months with paddle boarding, boating and kayaking opportunities steps from the home.

Some additional amenities include gated entry, stately and mature landscaping, hardwood floors on the interior, and a fireplace.

This home is being shown on Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14 from 12 to 2 p.m.

More open houses this weekend:



7 Gansett Lane, Amagansett

Price: $4.895 million

Broker: Nola Baris, Sotheby’s International Realty

Friday, November 12, 1 – 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 13, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

5 Bell Place, Amagansett

Price: $3.85 million

Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 13, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

See it here ->

7 Woodpink Drive, East Hampton

Price: $3.795 million

Brokers: Timothy O’Connor and Jeffery C. Carter, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 13, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

12 Borden Lane, East Hampton Village

Price: $3.595 million

Brokers: Timothy O’Connor and Jeffery C. Carter, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 13, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

16 East Harbor Drive, North Haven

Price: $9.9995 million

Brokers: Andrea L. Ackerman and Juliana Frei, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 13, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

18 Landfall Circle, East Hampton

Price: $2.775 million

Broker: Robert Baas, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 13, and Sunday, November 14, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

74 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton

Price: $1.595 million

Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 13, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

957 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs

Price: $1.25 million

Broker: Jeannette Schwagerl, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 13, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

55 Oyster Shores Road, East Hampton

Price: $1.795 million

Broker: Tracy Annacone, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, November 13, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

311 Main Street, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $9 million

Broker: Phyllis Dixon, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

45 Oyster Shores Road, East Hampton

Price: $2.795 million

Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 13, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

113 Parsonage Lane, Sagaponack Village

Price: $11.75 million

Brokers: Sara Goldfarb and Tal Alexander, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 13, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

15 Woodland Lane, Quogue Village

Price: $3.999995 million

Broker: Palmer Gaget, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 13 1 – 3 p.m. and Sunday, November 14, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

172 Mill Pond Lane, Water Mill

Price: $4.65 million

Brokers: Sara Goldfarb and Tal Alexander, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 13, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

38 Woodland Farm Road, Southampton

Price: $4.85 million

Brokers: Nancy C. Mcgann and Emily J. King, Town & Country Real Estate

Sunday, November 14, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

35 Homans Ave, Westhampton Beach Village

Price: $9.5 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, November 14, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->