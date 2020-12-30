Saunders & Associates Donates $60k to South Fork Food Pantries

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Saunders & Associates, the largest locally owned and operated real estate firm on the South Fork, continued to support South Fork food pantries this holiday season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The firm wound up donating $60,000 to nine food pantries as part of its annual Thanksgiving Donation Drive.

For the past five years, the brokerage has collected nonperishable food in its five offices, donating more than 5,000 food items to the pantries. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saunders instead created a GoFundMe page to collect monetary donations.

Agents from Saunders, along with staff and members of the community, contributed money to support the food pantries. The company then matched the donations for a final total of $60,000.

“We originally started with a goal of $10,000,” said Steve Glick, the senior vice president of marketing at Saunders, “and with the overwhelming support from the community, we surpassed that within one week of launching the GoFundMe page. The need was greater than ever this year and we hope these donations will help fill the food pantries throughout the season. Thank you to everyone who contributed.”

The money was divided up between the following organizations that help feed communities from Montauk to Westhampton; the Bridgehampton Community Food Pantry, the Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center, the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Westhampton Beach, East Hampton Food Pantry, the Springs Food Pantry, the Montauk Food Pantry, Heart of the Hamptons Southampton Food Pantry, the Hampton Bays Food Pantry and the Shelter Island Food Pantry.

