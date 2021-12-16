‘Selling the Hamptons’ Set to Premiere January 20

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Some familiar faces in Hamptons real estate are returning to screens next month for the show, Selling the Hamptons on Discovery Plus. The eight-episode docu-style series that follows six East End-based real estate agents from Nest Seekers International is scheduled to premiere on January 20.

J.B. Andreassi, Michael Fulfree and Peggy Zabakolas, who readers will remember from the September cover of Behind The Hedges magazine, are returning for the show, formerly called Million Dollar Beach House when it streamed on Netflix. They are joined on Selling the Hamptons by Bianca D’Alessio, a New York City power broker who takes the lead, Kenny Arias and Mia Calabrese, who battle to make their mark in the high-end real estate market on the East End during the 2021 selling season.

“With high demand, limited inventory and a short selling season from Memorial Day to Labor Day, pressure reaches explosive levels and loyalties are tested,” a statement from Discovery Plus says.

“The Hamptons has had the most incredible year in the luxury market this quarter alone my team has closed over $200 million in transactions,” says Jimmy Giugliano of Nest Seekers, who returns to the show this year as one of the producers.

We’re told the season kicks off at a lavish open house that Andreassi threw at an ultra-modern, all-glass house in East Hampton, once featured on Behind The Hedges. The black-tie affair included VIP guests, a driveway filled with luxury cars and fountains of champagne.

According to Andreassi, a Southampton native, the show’s main intent is to dive into the highly competitive nature of the real estate brokerage world in one of the expensive markets in the country.

“At the same time, the series showcases what makes the Hamptons so unique and sought-after by some of the most high profile and successful people in the world — the ocean beaches, the horse and local produce farms, the wineries, the landscape, it’s all on full display in the series. People across the world have this extreme fascination with the Hamptons and the lifestyle here,” he says. “In addition, there’s this thirst to see the inside of some of these incredible homes — from the ideation process to the design and build execution, who are the people that sell them, what are the pressures and interpersonal conflicts that arise from being a real estate agent in this type of environment.”

Andreassi says he’s excited about the show. “We tried to do this one right, and I’m hoping my experience and feedback I lent in the process will help create something special and accurate, for audiences around the world.”

Also highlighted this season, Zabakolas “will try to land her biggest listing ever — one of the most exclusive properties in the area, boasting a $35,000,000 price tag,” the statement says.

“We are a game-changing brokerage. We are innovative, fierce and cutting-edge. It is our job to stand out in the Hamptons real estate scene where there are even more premier listings at stake and more money to be made than ever before,” says D’Alessio. “I represent our CEO and am the boots on the ground to make sure nothing falls short.”

Selling the Hamptons is produced by DIGA Studios.

The show can view the series across the Discovery Plus digital platforms at discoveryplus.com.