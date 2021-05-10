‘The Glass House’ Hits the Market for Just Over $7 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This modern East Hampton home is anything but cookie cutter, even when it comes to high-end contemporary architecture. All of the walls in the home at 145 Neck Path in Springs, listed at $7.099 million, are made of glass.

The owner/builder, Juan Figueroa, well-known for the renovation of the Williamsburg Savings Bank, describes it as “a work of art that you can live in,” according to Jack Richardson, who got the exclusive on the property and brought J.B. Andreassi in on the listing.

With floor to ceiling glass windows, the 10,000-square-foot house feels even bigger. Each is a double pane window measuring 6-by-11-feet at minimum. No wonder it is aptly being called, “The Glass House.”

Structural work at the home was designed by one of the main contributors of the Freedom Tower. The main floor boasts 5,000 square feet of uninterrupted space. Not even one column breaks up the expansive space.

A triple pane glass skylight — enormous at 20-by-50-feet — lets in immense amount of natural light around entire house, Richardson says.

A custom Scavolini kitchen offers top-of-the-line appliances by Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Gaggennau — $50,000 in just appliances alone — and not one, but two islands, both oversized at 3-by-15 feet.

There are two separate staircases to the upper level where there are six ensuite bedrooms, but the two master bedrooms (yes, two!) are completely separate from the four guest bedrooms.

In the first half of the upper level, the masters feature custom walk-in closets, and bathrooms that dazzle with natural stone and brilliant quartz and offer luxurious double shower heads and soaking tubs.

The other half of the upper level leads to four additional bedrooms, all spacious in their own right. Each contains custom closets, individually-controlled air conditioning and all-marble ensuite bathrooms.

A smart house, everything electronic can be controlled by an app on your smartphone. There is radiant heating throughout.

The lower level has an additional 5,000 square feet of space, including a four-car underground garage. A large entertainment area downstairs holds four additional toilets in the bathroom (it once was intended as a boutique hotel).

One of the most unique features, Richardson says, is a 11-by-20-foot door “that seamlessly connects the outdoors with the back of the property.”

An expansive stone patio leads from the house toward the focal point of the backyard, a 27-by-55-foot heated saltwater gunite pool with an inlaid spa. The smart home continues outside where there is an independent music system and custom lighting.

The 1.93-acre property benefits from the being next door to a 20-acre reserve, adding an element of privacy even when all the walls are made of glass.

[Listing: 145 Neck Path, East Hampton |Brokers: Jack Richardson and J.B. Andreassi, Nest Seekers International] GMAP

