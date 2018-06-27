Prepare to Fall in Love with a Shelter Island Gothic Cottage

This completely darling Shelter Island Heights cottage, which looks like it's actually inhabited by a family of talking bunnies or something, is in the Carpenter Gothic style. What's that? Well, you probably recognize the pointed windows that indicate Gothic, as does the steep gables. The "Carpenter" refers to the invention of the steam-powered scroll saw around 1860, which means that builders and designers could go nuts with exuberant jig-sawn details, as on this house. These details attempted to mimic the stonework of the High Gothic period. Now, it all just looks charming.

There are four bedrooms, with the most winsome little balconies, and two bedrooms, all in 2268 square feet. There's a petite property of 0.12 acres, which doesn't leave any room for a pool, but the owners can access the private Heights beach club.

The property, repped by Elizabeth Galle at Town & Country, is asking $1.25 million. Is that reasonable? We don't care. We and our family of talking bunnies are already arguing over bedrooms.

For more, click here. 11 Spring Garden Ave, Shelter Island