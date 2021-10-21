Should I DIY?: 3 Questions Before Renovating on Your Own

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A do-it-yourself mentality has taken hold in millions of households across the globe. Popular television channels like HGTV and DIY Network, as well as accessible home improvement content on apps like YouTube have inspired many homeowners to tackle renovation projects around their homes.

Taking such initiative is admirable, though it also can prove costly if homeowners end up biting off more than they can chew.

“If you’re the ordinary homeowner, making home repairs for any damaged portion of your property could be too much work,” East Hampton-based V&V Home Improvement Corp says on its website. “That’s especially true for any large parts of its structure, such as any walling, floors, foundation and more. For those places, you will certainly need to hire a professional that’s adept at carpentry. Otherwise, you could botch the job and create bigger issues that could hassle you.”

Home improvement videos and television shows have a tendency to oversimplify renovation projects, potentially giving homeowners a false sense of confidence in their DIY abilities. A concerted effort on the part of homeowners to determine if it’s best to renovate on their own or hire a professional should always be the first step of any renovation project. No two homeowners are the same, but the following three questions can help homeowners determine if DIY is their best option.

1. Can I afford to DIY?

Professional home improvement projects are costly for a variety of reasons. Materials can be costly, but so are the tools and labor necessary to do the job right. Homeowners may not have the tools necessary to complete complicated projects.

Specialty tools can be expensive to purchase or even rent, and the cost of acquiring such tools should be included in any DIY project cost estimates. Labor also factors heavily into professional projects, and for good reason. Talented contractors have unique skills that have been developed and perfected over many years. Those skills can ensure projects are completed quickly and correctly.

Labor may seem costly, but such costs may ultimately prove to be a bargain compared to the cost of fixing DIY mistakes. Projects that are minor in scope and don’t require the use of potentially costly specialty tools may be better suited for weekend warriors than more complicated renovations.

2. Do I have the time?

Homeowners must determine how much time they have to complete a project before deciding to do it themselves. No one wants to spend months staring at an unfinished renovation project. Homeowners who are already pressed for time may not be able to complete projects in a timely fashion, which can make homes less comfortable and even less safe.

3. Can I pull this off?

DIY projects can instill homeowners with a sense of pride in their homes, but it’s imperative that homeowners considering the DIY option conduct an honest assessment of their skills.

A lack of renovation experience does not necessarily mean a homeowner cannot successfully complete a DIY project. But in such instances, it may be best to start with small, straightforward projects and then gradually move up to bigger, more complicated projects as skills are fine tuned.

And homeowners who have never been at their best with a hammer in hand should not be ashamed to leave the work to the professionals. Television shows and online tutorials make renovations appear easier than they actually are, so homeowners considering DIY renovations should keep these three questions in mind to determine if they’re ready for the challenge of renovating their homes on their own.

-Metro Creative Connection