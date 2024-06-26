Homeowners’ Guide to July Fourth Pool Party Safety

Simple precautionary measures in and around a pool can save lives.

Americans gather in backyards across the United States in celebration of the nation’s independence each July. Festivities often include delicious foods cooked on the grill, music, laughter and, if there is a pool in the yard, hours of splashing around.

Pools are great places to cool off from the hot sun. But pools also can be dangerous. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, drowning remains the No. 1 threat to children. Previous July Fourth drownings should serve as sober warnings to those planning to celebrate in and around a pool this Independence Day. Simple precautionary measures can save lives.

1. Never leave a child unattended in a pool or around any body of water no matter how small, even for a minute.

2. Teach children basic water safety.

3. Avoid overloading the pool with too many boisterous swimmers, especially if adults, older kids and young kids are in the water. Small children can quickly get lost in the fray.

4. Avoid swimming if you have been consuming alcohol.

5. Designate a lifeguard, whether it’s a hired, certified professional or someone who has taken on the task and will keep eyes fixed on the pool at all times while swimmers are present.

6. Establish rules and enforce them. Prohibit diving into shallow water and running around the slippery edge of the pool.

7. Learn how to administer CPR to both children and adults.

8. If a child goes missing, look for them in the pool first.

9. Minimize the use of pool floats that can obscure the view of the pool floor when there are many swimmers present.

10. Keep a phone handy at all time. Promptly call for emergency services if the need arises.

11. Ensure everyone immediately exits the pool if thunder is heard or lightning is seen.

12. Turn off the filter pump while guests are swimming, particularly to protect against entrapment on pool drains or pipes.

13. The American Association of Pediatrics advises against allowing infants and toddlers in hot tubs. Older children should not be in a hot tub for more than 20 minutes at a time.

14. Be sure the water chemistry is balanced in pools and spas so that swimmers are not irritated by the chemicals and the water is sanitary.

15. Keep in mind that swim diapers are not foolproof. Check youngsters often so that waste does not end up in the pool.

These are just some pool safety tips to keep everyone protected during July Fourth festivities or anytime a pool is used.

-Metro Creative Connection