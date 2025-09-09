Southampton Arts Center Presents Architecture + Design Tour

The panel discussion will begin at noon on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, followed by the tour.

Architecture and design will once again be the focus of an afternoon called “Living with Art” at the Southampton Arts Center on Saturday, September 20.

The eight annual Architecture + Design Tour, a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization, will begin with a welcome brunch will be held before an architectural panel from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a tour of exclusive homes “showcasing the power of living with art” from 1 to 4 p.m.

Several Southampton Village properties will be open for a peek of both inside and the private grounds. They have been described as older homes that have been updated to make them more modern and livable, while keeping the integrity of the original home. Addresses will be provided to ticket holders on the day of the tour.

Brian P. Brady, who has spent 45 years as a practicing architect, including eight years as a tenured professor in Buffalo, will moderate the panel with arhitects and designers William Cummings, Natasha Schlesinger and more.

For over a decade, Brady has been a member of the American Arbitration Association’s Panel of Neutrals for Construction Disputes. He spent 20 years as a partner in a 180-person firm and has experience in all forms of construction delivery, including design/build, construction management and traditional design.

Tickets begin at $350 and can be purchased online.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.