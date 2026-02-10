Chasing Summer? This $27.5M Bridgehampton Estate Delivers

The three-acre property at 104 Quimby Lane in Bridgehampton is asking $27.5 million.

While many flock south to get away from the cold weather, those who are eying summer in the Hamptons should be on the hunt for their dream home. For anyone with $27.5 million to spend, look no further.

An estate home at 104 Quimby Lane, one of Bridgehampton’s most sought-after streets, is available, ready for someone’s personal touches that will elevate this residence’s craftsmanship, scale and curated resort-style amenities.

Tucked behind a gated entry, on three acres south of the highway, this two-story, classic Bridgehampton design is close to Sagg Pond and a short drive down Ocean Road to the Atlantic. The shingled home provides an effortless flow of indoor-outdoor living with expansive covered and open terraces, says Preston Kaye of Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, co-founder of Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, whose firm exclusively represents the listing.

“104 Quimby Lane is one of the most compelling south-of-the-highway opportunities, set apart by its generous acreage, classic architecture, and exceptional scale,” Kaye adds.

With 12,500 square feet of living space, eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and two half baths, the interior begins with a double-height foyer that leads to several spaces, perfect for entertaining, such as a formal living room and dining room, as well as a great room with a fireplace.

The custom, white modern kitchen features a casual, but roomy dining area, an oversized island and an adjacent butler’s pantry with a wet bar. A wall of glass allows natural light to flow into the kitchen.

Hosting a fundraiser or throwing a summer soiree? There is an additional chef’s kitchen, fully equipped with high-end, commercial appliances and numerous food prep stations.

The first floor also offers a family room, an office and a screened porch looking out onto the grounds.

The primary suite occupies its own wing on the second level of this home. It boasts a sitting area that can be used as an office, dual walk-in closets, a spa-like bath and supplementary powder room.

There are four additional en suite bedrooms and open corridors “that bathe the interiors in natural light through clerestory windows and skylights,” according to Kaye.

The fully finished lower level provides a gym, a recreational room, a media space and a rustic, temperature-controlled wine room with a tasting table and a private spiral staircase, which leads upstairs into the main office. The lower level is also home to staff quarters with full bathrooms and a large laundry suite.

The grounds have been designed for privacy with mature perimeter landscaping. The 20-by-40-foot heated gunite pool and detached spa is surrounded by sun patios, and is complemented by a pool house, which features a bath and lounge, plus solar on its roof.

A rolling manicured lawn leads to a regulation-sized tennis court that runs north-and-south — so players won’t get sun in their eyes. A nearby covered pergola offers a viewing area or a respite after a lively tennis match in the summer.

The property also holds a detached three-car garage.

This article appears as the cover story for the February edition of Behind The Hedges in Dan’s Papers.