5 Places We’d Love to Watch the Super Bowl in the Hamptons

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Super Bowl is Sunday and whether you’re a football fan or not, it seems all eyes are on the big game — or the half-time show. Of course, it’s all about the real estate for us at Behind The Hedges, it got us thinking about spots in Hamptons homes we wish we could watch the game.

From recreational rooms to home theaters, game rooms to plush living rooms, here are some of our favorites for Super Bowl Sunday in the Hamptons:

1. Oversized Media Room

Who doesn’t like the sound of an oversized media room? Oversized anything means it’s roomy and comfortable and that’s exactly what this first spot, seen above, is.

Located at 67 Hither Lane in East Hampton, the room features luxurious seating in front of a massive projection screen surrounded by lacquer Varenna millwork. There is also a wet bar and a full bathroom just off the room.

This home comes with a hefty price tag — $18.995 million — but if you’ve got it, why not? Susan Breitenbach of Corcoran has the listing.

2. Sleek Spot for the Super Bowl

Inside this well-appointed house at 66 Old Town Crossing in Southampton Village is a home theater and billiard room that feels like the perfect place to shut out the world for Super Bowl concentration. The lower level hosts the sleek space with luxe recliners with cup holders and it even looks like you could play pool and still watch the game.

If you like look, the house is for sale for $6.825 million, listed with Jeanne Galante of Brown Haris Stevens. There’s even an open house on Saturday, February 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

3. Several Options in One Montauk Mansion

Over in Montauk, a 7,000-square-foot turnkey designer residence for sale at 135 Grant Drive offers several places we could see ourselves watching the big game.

Over the three-car garage there is “the ultimate entertaining and gaming/recreational room with full bar and deck area,” says the listing description from Town & Country. A large flatscreen hangs on the wall for those sitting at the bar. The large space also offers several different sitting areas and ocean views.

Then, on the finished lower level, there is a large home theater — but there is only football allowed on during the Super Bowl, right? The space was just completed in 2022 and even boasts 10-foot ceilings.

If you’d rather be on the main floor, there are options there too. The open layout includes a living room with 24-foot ceilings, where a television hangs above the wood-burning fireplace. A wall of glass doors lead outside, where, by the way, there is deeded private ocean access.

Like what you see? The house is on the market for $6.495 million with Lori Lambert of Town & Country.

4. New in East Hampton

At a newly completed house in East Hampton, the lower level offers the ultimate entertainment space to veg out in front of the TV on any day, but especially on Super Bowl Sunday. The lower level at 76 Gould Street offers extensive family space with a wet bar, a media room, two ample bedrooms and bathrooms, along with wine cellar, gym and storage room. Having friends over? They don’t need to go through the house thanks to outside stairs that service the driveway.

Designed by the team at Maidstone Home, the house is listed with Don Gleasner of Compass for $6.595 million. There’s also an open house on Saturday, February 11, from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

5. Modern Space on Mecox Bay

Like more of a modern space? That’s what you’ll find inside this next home at 5 Burnetts Cove Road in Water Mill, located on Mecox Bay. Designed by the renowned architectural firm of Stelle Lomont Rouhani with interiors by Eleanor Donnelly, even the media room has a masterful modern design.

Adjacent to the great room, it offers simple modern elegance and an elegant and refined space to take in the Super Bowl. Plus, there’s a screen porch that looks out onto the pool, the dock and the bay. For ocean lovers, this house is seconds from the beach and there are even ocean views from several rooms.

The house is asking $12.5 million, listed with Cee Scott Brown of Compass. Worth noting, this house is being sold furnished, except for a few family antiques and art.

Email [email protected] with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.