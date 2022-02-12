Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Excited for the Super Bowl? The big game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals coming up on Sunday and while you may have a big screen to watch, the televisions at this Southampton estate will make you feel like you’re at the end zone.

The newly-built Southampton estate, now listed at $33.9 million, offers the ultimate screening experience — indoor or out — for viewing the Super Bowl, the Winter Olympics or the next cinematic masterpiece.

Erica Grossman of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who has a co-exclusive for 63 Duck Pond Lane, tells us the 16,000-square-foot abode features not only an indoor theater, but an outdoor screen to rival all others. You may recognize this home as it was recently featured on the Discovery+ show Selling the Hamptons, which follows Nest Seekers agents as they navigate the Hamptons market.

A million-dollar television emerges from an in-ground vault. The 15-foot-by-9-foot hydraulic LED screen appears before 12 seats that surround a sunken firepit. If you’d rather be out of the elements, indoors there is an acoustically-advanced home theater that seats 16.

Super Bowl, Super Amenities

Game time snacks can be whipped up in the professional-grade chef’s kitchen. If you’d rather have wine than beer, just grab a bottle from the ambient handcrafted 1,100-bottle wine cellar.

If you’re more of a basketball fan — the NBA All-Star Game is a week from Sunday — there is even a two-story indoor gymnasium with a basketball court and an adjacent separate billiards room with wet bar.

There is plenty of room for guests with nine ensuite bedrooms, in addition to the three primary bedrooms. One features a fireplace, retractable ceiling television, a dressing room, a separate sitting room, additional closets, two bathrooms and two private terraces, from which the outdoor cinema can be enjoyed.

The property, developed by Yale Fishman, president of Hamptons Luxury Estates, was designed by noted architects and designers, including Alexander Gorlin, Tom Murawski, Bennett Leifer, and Downey Interiors.

The estate sits on a gated two acres in the prestigious village neighborhood and even boasts ocean views as it is up the road from Coopers Beach. The property also includes a sunken tennis court with a stone surround and a pergola-covered viewing area, a heated pool with a glass wall for a view of the sunken lounge and fire pit area, and a hot tub surrounded by daybeds and an outdoor kitchen. There is also a pool house, which features a kitchenette, full bathroom and laundry.

Down on the lower level, where the theater and the basketball court are, there are some other incredible amenities — an indoor spa with a full-sized heated pool surrounded by Venetian plaster walls, Thassos marble, an arabescato fireplace, and a SICIS gold-tile mosaic infinity jacuzzi. There is also a steam room and a dry sauna.

