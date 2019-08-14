Updates: Normandy House, Sagaponack Farm and More in Contract

Time for some updates again! This week, we're glad to report that Normandy House is in contract, as is a very handsome Sagaponack property and a Greenport pied-a-terre.

Normandy House was a victim of the slowdown in Hamptons real estate. It originally hit the market several years ago (2015), asking $48 million. And just to make things weird, Rob Kardashian--apparently at random--claimed to be buying the property in the summer of 2016. (Spoiler alert: he didn't.) Now the house is in contract at a last ask of $24.9 million. It's repped by Tim Davis of Corcoran and Harald Grant and Bruce Grant at Sotheby's.

Normandy House is a grand old Southampton mansion on Lake Agawam by Polhemus & Coffin, who designed many French-style mansions on Long Island, Newport, and in New York in the 1920s. One of the nicest things about the place is that the pool and pool house are much closer to Lake Agawam than would be allowed these days. The house was treated to a makeover by Tony Ingrao a few years back. Congrats to the new owners and to all the agents.

544 Hedges Lane, Sagaponack, has been one of our favorite properties on the market for a while now.

Lily pond with bridge? Check. Original farmhouse? Yes! Converted 1880s barn? You betcha. All on 4.2 acres of land. Plus there are additional outbuildings, a pool, and tennis.

In all, 9 bedrooms and 9,000 square feet of space. Last asking price for the place was $13.5 million, and we think the buyer got a great deal. It was listed by Beate Moore and Frank Newbold at Sotheby's.

Finally, we featured this adorable Greenport cottage just a few weeks ago on our weekly open house post.

No surprise it's already in contract. Asking just $889K, the property is just a few blocks from a sandy bay beach and under a half mile to the Jitney, LIRR and the restaurants and shops.

Inside the renovated 1920s farmhouse is open plan; outside, the corner lot is set for summer relaxation. It's repped by Bridget Elkin at Daniel Gale Sotheby's.