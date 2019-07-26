Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

69 Old Depot Road, Quogue

Open house: Friday, July 26, 11:30AM-1:30PM

Ask: $2.295 million

Beds: 4

Baths: 4.5

Size: 0.54 acre; 4,126 square feet

Features: On a private half acre with an electric gate, this property includes an L-shaped pool and sports court, as well as a large garage with 11-foot ceiling. The finished lower level includes a media/pool room with bar, craft room, and gym.

84 Indian Wells Highway, Amagansett

Open house: Monday, July 29, 11:30AM-1:30PM

Ask: $10.25 million

Beds: 6

Baths: 4.5

Size: 2.1 acres; 3,500 square feet

Features: An unusually large plot--2.1 acres south of the highway--also includes is a charming farmhouse originally built in 1875, pool, and three car detached garage.

228 6th Street, Greenport

Open house: Saturday, July 27, 11:00AM-1:00PM

Ask: $889,000

Beds: 3

Baths: 2

Size: 0.13 acre; square footage NA

Features: A renovated 1920s farmhouse is short blocks from a sandy bay beach and under a half mile to the Jitney, LIRR and the restaurants and shops. Inside is an open floor plan; outside, the corner lot is well set up for outdoor living.