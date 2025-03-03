The spacious living room at 495 Scuttlehole Road in Water Mill shows just some of the extensive millwork that can be found in this nearly 8,000-square-foot home.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A luxurious home in Water Mill came to market last week for $7,395,000. Jennifer Friedberg of Compass is exclusively representing the gated property at 495 Scuttlehole Road, conveniently located between Bridgehampton and Water Mill.

The nearly 8,000-square-foot, gambrel-style residence “is a breathtaking architectural triumph that seamlessly blends timeless elegance with contemporary design,” according to Friedberg, who adds that the house “spans three meticulously designed levels, featuring six bedrooms, nine and a half baths, and panoramic views of 58 acres of pristine reserve—all curated for an exceptional indoor-outdoor living experience.”

“This property is all about effortless Hamptons living. The combination of thoughtful design, incredible views, and outdoor space makes it remarkable,” says Friedberg of the house, which was built in 2018 and renovated in 2024.

The grand scale of the home is evident from the start. The elegant double-height foyer features millwork, such as box molding up the walls, and a staircase with intricate spindles that ascend to the second floor. The main level offers an easy flow from each of the entertaining spaces that are filled with natural light thanks to many floor-to-ceiling windows. The living room is centered around a fireplace, while the den also enjoys a fireplace and access to a covered porch that leads out to the backyard.

Outside, the heated 50-by-20-foot gunite pool and spa boasts a cascading waterfall. There is a pool house, an outdoor shower, an outdoor brick fireplace, and a grilling station for convenience.

“Whether hosting or simply enjoying the scenery, the setting is nothing short of spectacular, with manicured grounds, framed by the vast reserve,” Friedberg says.

Meanwhile, back inside there is a large professional-grade kitchen, equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry set amongst other finely crafted details and a large island with seating for five. There is also room for a table, but a formal dining room can be found off the kitchen, featuring craftsmanship from top to bottom.

The first floor also provides a junior primary suite with a luxurious bathroom, as well as a powder room.

Upstairs, the generously sized landing offers a sitting area.

The primary suite features a barrel, coffered ceiling a fireplace and a private terrace with tranquil views. Its spa-like bath offers a soaking tub and a walk-in, glass shower.

Two more spacious en suite bedrooms on the second floor sit under a barreled ceiling, plus there are two others, one of which is being used as a den/office. It features a small coffee station.

Down on the finished, walk-out lower level, there is an oversized entertainment area and a spacious office, perfect for remote work.

Set on one acre, the property is a quick drive to Bridgehampton and Water Mill, and only a little bit further to Sag Harbor and Southampton Villages.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 495 Scuttlehole Road, Water Mill | Broker: Jennifer Friedberg, Compass | GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.