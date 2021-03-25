Waterfront Opportunity in Sag Harbor Village Comes with $5.25 Million Price Tag

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This waterfront home offers panoramic views of Sag Harbor Cove and has its own private dock. On the market for the first time, the home at 56 Redwood Road in Sag Harbor Village has been listed for $5.25 million.

The 3,000-square-foot home is set on nearly a half-acre, in area known as Redwood, with 80 feet of water frontage. Four bedrooms and four baths can be found in this two story traditional home. Best of all, there are water views from almost every room.

“A phenomenal waterfront opportunity less than a mile to Main Street’s shopping, dining and year-round entertainment,” says the Enzo Morabito Team at Douglas Elliman.

Look out onto the water from the chef’s kitchen, the living room, the den, and the sunroom. The living room, which includes a gas fireplace, and the dining area both have access to the back deck. A wall of windows and doors overlooks the water.

All of the bedrooms are generously sized. The master bedroom on the second floor includes a gas fireplace and room for a sitting area. A wall of windows offers a stunning view of the water. While the master bathroom could use some updating, the view it offers is irreplaceable.

The other bedrooms also boast views of the water, and their bathrooms have been renovated, most with large, glass-enclosed, walk-in showers.

The home, originally built in 1955, also comes with a new tankless hot water heater — always a plus — and a hot tub. There is also a two-car garage attached to the house.

A large backyard leads down to the water and dock.

An open house will be held at 56 Redwood Road on Sunday, March 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop by for a chance to check it out yourself.

[Listing: 56 Redwood Road, Sag Harbor Village | Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate] GMAP

