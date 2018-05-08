Here's How to Update Stylishly a Dull 60s Ranch

As the Rolling Stones advised us back in 1966, paint it black. Or in this case, dark gray. (The same advice holds true for dated 80s contemporaries, by the way.) That's on the exterior.

On the interior, rip all the guts out (what probably would have been an attic here) to make tall ceilings, reconfigure the rooms as needed, and paint most of it white. Add a new kitchen and baths and bob's your uncle. Bonus points, as here, for finishing the basement lower level.

Now add funky midcentury furniture and some contemporary accessories and bish bash bosh, you're ready for party time. In this case, this is a 1900 square foot house with four bedrooms and two baths, set on 0.19 of an acre. Pretty standard for the 60s. But everything has been redone and a saltwater pool with retractible cover added, so while the exterior still isn't the most appealing, the interiors are really well done.

The property is located in the nice Baypoint section of Sag Harbor, close to the village and the beach, and considering there's nothing at all to do, we think the property is worth the $1.68 million being asked for it. (The property is listed in multiple spots at differing prices; obviously we like the lower price best.)

What say you? Worth it?

For more, click here. 20 Windermere Drive, Sag Harbor