Bayfront Listing on Dune Road in Westhampton Beach Sells for $9.7 Million

A unique Westhampton Beach property that sits in a prestigious location “between the bridges” just sold, making it the most expensive deal to close in the area so far this year.

The property at 132 Dune Road exchanged hands at $9.7 million on February 18. The 6,500-square-foot house, located on just over an acre, went on the market in September for $10.95 million, closing at an 11.4% reduction.

The seven-bedroom, eight-bath home went into contract less than 60 days on the market, according to the listing agent, Jean-Marc Zarka of Douglas Elliman. “We had offers very fast on this. It’s a unique location, a unique home. In today’s market, anybody with the means and the imagination and the means to make it more up to date will definitely have gotten a good investment,” he says.

Martin Stachnik of Hampton Properties brought the buyers, who have not been named.

The contemporary home, listed for the first time since it was built in 2002, sits on a double-wide lot with dock and private deeded access to the Atlantic Ocean beach directly across Dune Road.

“This is between the bridges. There’s a stretch between the bridge from Jessup Lane and Bridge Lane that has become the highest price stretch of homes not only in Westhampton Beach, but in the Hamptons in general,” Zarka explains.

There are sweeping water views from most rooms in the home and from the property, including from the waterside freeform gunite pool and deck that follow the artful curve of the house. There is also a spa and a sprawling lawn by the water.

A hard tennis court sits on the side of the home—very rare for the area where the lots tend to be smaller. “Very few houses on this stretch have a tennis court,” Zarka continues.

The interiors include a media room with fireplace, a large kitchen with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, and a screened-in porch. An elevator serves the home from the two-car garage.

