What to Know About Replacing Gutters

A remodeled kitchen is sure to garner its share of “oohs” and “aahs,” while a newly paved driveway is much less likely to dazzle guests. A gutter replacement is another job that might not have the wow factor. But fully functioning gutters are a must and can help to prevent potentially expensive roof damage.

Gutters rarely draw attention, but homeowners can keep an eye out for signs that indicate gutters need to be replaced.

SIGNS GUTTERS SHOULD BE REPLACED

Various signs indicate it’s time to replace existing gutters. Homeowners should act promptly if any of the following signs arise, as poorly functioning gutters can make it hard for water to get into the downspouts, ultimately pushing it backward and likely underneath roof shingles, where the result can be costly water damage:

– Peeling paint

– Cracks

– Pooling water in the gutter

– Mildew in the gutter, which can sometimes be seen even from the ground

– Water damage, which can be limited to certain spots and will be noticeable on the gutter’s underside

– Soffit damage

– Sagging gutters

– Detached gutters, which can be detached from other pieces or the house

– Rust