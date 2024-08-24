A Purchase With Next Summer in Mind: A Place on Lazy Point

The home at 312 and 314 Shore Road in Amagansett is asking $3.1 million.

Summer is waning, but this waterfront house on Lazy Point in Amagansett has come to market and the next owner can spend summer 2025 staring out at Gardiner’s Bay.

“Many say it harkens back to a ‘by-gone’ era due to its natural untouched beauty,” according to the listing from Sotheby’s International Realty. Robert Kohr is representing the sellers.

The asking price for the property is $3.1 million.

Located at 312 and 314 Shore Road, the cottage is located at the private end of a waterfront road. The 0.26-acre property is not a land lease and is one of the few owned parcels in this area. Some land parcels the homes occupy are governed by a lease program overseen by the East Hampton Board of Trustees.

The 1,500-square-foot house is in move-in ready condition surrounded by mature landscaping and flowering gardens, according to Kohr. It offers three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

The home begins with “a lofty living room with high ceiling,” a wood-burning stove and “a wall of picture windows which offer breathtaking waterviews” of the bay and out to the privately-owned Gardiner’s Island. Sliding glass doors lead out onto expansive deck with steps down to the hot tub just steps from the private sandy beach.

Take the steps down to the eat-in kitchen, whcih has been renovated recently. There is room for a breakfast table.

This is a “Sublime spot for relaxation, dining, entertaining or just watching the boats sail by,” the listing describes. “A true Hamptons treasure.”

[Listing: 312 and 314 Shore Road, Amagansett | Broker: Robert Kohr, Sotheby’s International Realty | GMAP