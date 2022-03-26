A Rolling Woods Community Home Plus Other North Fork Showings

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Come see a contemporary style Riverhead gem this weekend. Located at 2581 Roanoke Avenue, this property is priced at $649,000 and represented by Joshua Whalley of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Inside of the 2,056 square feet interior, buyers can find three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Beyond that, there is an open living room with cathedral ceilings, a formal dining room with a fireplace and an eat-in kitchen.

Beyond the outside entertainment on the large rear deck, buyers have access to a private beach thanks to the location in the Rolling Woods community. The 0.41-acre property will not disappoint.

This home will be shown on Saturday, March 26 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Other open houses this weekend:



1380 The Strand, East Marion

Price: $1.95 million

Brokers: Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, March 26, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

8 Willow Street, Aquebogue

Price: $799,000

Broker: John Klupka, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

184 Phillips Lane, Aquebogue

Price: $1.295 million

Broker: Dolores Peterson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, March 27, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

2410 Bridge Lane, Cutchogue

Price: $1.65 million

Broker: Kristy Naddell, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, March 27, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

See it here ->