Applications Available for Southampton Town Affordable Housing

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Applications are being accepted for affordable housing in Southampton Town.

The Town of Southampton Housing Authority (TSHA) and Habitat for Humanity of Suffolk are building multiple single-family homes within the Riverside community.

“Please share this information with your family, neighbors, friends, and members of your congregations,” an email from Curtis E. Highsmith, Jr., the executive director of TSHA, said.

Two houses have already been built and allocated to two local families. Four more parcels are available.

Two houses on Vail Avenue are under construction and will be complete by summer 2023, while two additional parcels are in development, awaiting building permits, with an expected completion date by fall 2023.

Each residence will have three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, and also be ADA-compatible for persons with disabilities.

This round of applications are being accepted by those in need of affordable housing until February 28, 2023. Applicants must fill out the application, even if they have previously filled one out.

Qualifications and income criteria are on the applications, available here.

Questions can be answered by calling (631) 488-4220 ext. 207, or to Habitat for Humanity (631) 422-4828.

Email [email protected] with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.