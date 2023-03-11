Asking Price on Alec Baldwin’s Hamptons House Lowered, Again

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Alec Baldwin has once again chopped the asking price on his Hamptons home, which has been on the market since September.

The embattled actor, who is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust, dropped the price for the palatial Amagansett estate to $22.5 million.

The current asking price is $6.5 million less than when it first hit the market in September 2022 for $29 million. In early January, he lowered the price to $24.9 million, only to lower it another $2.4 million three months later.

Scott Bradley and Michael N. Cinque of Saunders & Associates represent the listing.

Bradley did not return a request for comment, but in the past he told Behind The Hedges, “This is a unique opportunity to own a 10-acre Amagansett estate with the right to build another home, creating an uncompromising multi-home compound, which is unheard of anywhere in the Town of East Hampton today.”

Baldwin has owned the Stony Hill property for the last 25 years, first sharing it with his wife, the actress Kim Basinger, and now with his wife Hilaria Baldwin and their seven young children. The historic house has been expanded into a modern farmhouse and overlooks preserved land and equestrian property in what is considered Amagansett’s estate section.

The couple recently bought a 55-acre farm in Arlington, Vermont — in the area where he retreated in the weeks after the accidental shooting on the New Mexico film set.

After a long investigation, Baldwin and the movie’s set armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were charged in January 2023 with two counts of involuntary manslaughter with the most serious charge carried a possible prison sentence of five years in jail.

Just a few weeks later, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies removed a firearm enhancement charge, which reduces the chance Baldwin would serve prison time if convicted.

Baldwin has denied pulling the trigger, though he admitted to holding the gun, which he believed to be a prop while shooting a scene.

Late last month, three members of the Rust crew sued Baldwin and fellow producers, alleging that as a result of the shooting Hutchin’s death they have suffered anxiety and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

In October 2022, a few weeks after listing his Amagansett home, Baldwin and other producers settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Hutchins’ family. The terms of the deal were not released.

The New York Post has also reported the Baldwins are also quietly trying to sell their New York City penthouse in Greenwich Village, valued at $16 million.