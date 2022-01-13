Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A unique contemporary house tucked away in Amagansett is available for rent this winter for $30,000 per month. Martha Gundersen of Douglas Elliman Real Estate has the exclusive rental.

“Supremely situated between the ocean and the bay, and once part of the Devon Colony founding family parcels, this home sits among the grander estates in the historic Devon Colony of Amagansett,” explains Gundersen.

“The owners, who were patrons of the arts, commissioned architect Susana Torre to design this graceful, 3,000-square-foot home,” she continues. “The inspiration came from Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1949 Jacobs House, which was a masonry structure with a tower that maximized sunlight through concave forms.”

Known as the Skirt House, according to Torre’s website, “This house with only two façades and a semi-circular plan is pinned to its site by a tower. Within the tower a stair leads to a lookout and balcony, from which the wooden roof extends like the skirt of a dervish during the semah, inviting us to imagine it in movement, partaking like the dervish of a transcendental experience,” she writes. “Inside, the arc of the sun follows the rhythm of daily life, from waking up with sunrise in the main bedroom to supper around the kitchen table at sundown.”

The walls of glass practically draw in the wooded land — the home sits on 3.5 private acres. The light-filled space offers four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, including three bedrooms on the first floor and the primary suite on the second floor.

An equally unique elevator allows access to the three floors and sits at the center of the home, offering an alternative to the curved staircase.

The open-air living room can also be found on the second floor, along with the kitchen and a dining area that extend out onto the second-story deck, according to the listing.

The upper floor provides space for a home office or a sitting room, along with a roof drck with views of the bay and ocean, as well as sunset vistas.

[Listing: 30 Ocean View Lane, Amagansett |Broker: Martha Gundersen, Douglas Elliman Real Estate] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.