House of the Day

Amagansett Beach House Asks $19.5 Million

By Posted on
Amagansett
An Amagansett beach house in the Mitchell Dunes community is on the market for $19.5 million.
Robin/Hamptons Media for The Corcoran Group

An Amagansett house, just a few blocks from the ocean with a pathway directly to the sandy beach, is asking $19.5 million.

“7 Mitchell Dunes Lane combines coastal luxury with a whimsical twist on old colonial architecture, featuring modern geometric elements,” according to the Corcoran listing. Jackie Dunphy and Greg Schmidt have the listing.

“This custom-designed home showcases postmodern architecture with its use of repeating triangles and rectangles, creating a visually appealing design,” the listing explains.

Amaganset
Built in 1994, “This custom-designed home showcases postmodern architecture with its use of repeating triangles and rectangles, creating a visually appealing design,” the listing explains.Robin/Hamptons Media for The Corcoran Group

The 4,200-square-foot home, originally built in 1994 and renovated since, begins with a foyer that leads down a hall and up a few steps into the living room that features double-height ceilings and a wall of windows. A fireplace warms the room on colder nights.

A pocket door from the living room reveals a den with a door to the backyard. On the other side of the living room is a dining room, which leads into the open kitchen area. Doors in the dining area lead to a covered porch and outdoor deck.

A guest bedroom, a full bathroom and a laundry area can also be found on this side of the home.

The pathway leads out onto the sandy beach.Robin/Hamptons Media for The Corcoran Group

Back on the other side of the home, there is a private primary bedroom suite. The primary bathroom includes dual sinks, a standalone soaking tub and a shower. A door from the bedroom opens to a small patio with steps that lead to the backyard.

Up on the second floor, the hallway features built-in love seats and a bookshelf with a balcony overlooking the living room. There are five more guest bedrooms and two full bathrooms on this level, as well as two decks, one that is western-facing for sunset viewing and with a spiral staircase to the backyard.

There is also a two-car detached garage.

Outside on the 1.05-acre property, there is a gunite pool and spa, surrounded by a deck and heated by solar power from the roof. There is also an outdoor shower and a fire pit with seating.

A direct path from the backyard leads to the beach and ocean.

Due to its location, the home comes with access to a community tennis court for Mitchell Dunes residents only.

Custom features in this home include electric storm shutters.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 7 Mitchell Dunes Lane, Amagansett | Broker: Jackie Dunphy and Greg Schmidt, The Corcoran Group | GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter and Instagram.

Robin/Hamptons Media for The Corcoran Group
Robin/Hamptons Media for The Corcoran Group
Robin/Hamptons Media for The Corcoran Group
Robin/Hamptons Media for The Corcoran Group
Robin/Hamptons Media for The Corcoran Group
Robin/Hamptons Media for The Corcoran Group
Robin/Hamptons Media for The Corcoran Group
Robin/Hamptons Media for The Corcoran Group
Robin/Hamptons Media for The Corcoran Group
Robin/Hamptons Media for The Corcoran Group
Robin/Hamptons Media for The Corcoran Group
Robin/Hamptons Media for The Corcoran Group
Robin/Hamptons Media for The Corcoran Group

About the Author

Read the latest issues of Behind The Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites