Amagansett Beach House Asks $19.5 Million

An Amagansett house, just a few blocks from the ocean with a pathway directly to the sandy beach, is asking $19.5 million.

“7 Mitchell Dunes Lane combines coastal luxury with a whimsical twist on old colonial architecture, featuring modern geometric elements,” according to the Corcoran listing. Jackie Dunphy and Greg Schmidt have the listing.

“This custom-designed home showcases postmodern architecture with its use of repeating triangles and rectangles, creating a visually appealing design,” the listing explains.

The 4,200-square-foot home, originally built in 1994 and renovated since, begins with a foyer that leads down a hall and up a few steps into the living room that features double-height ceilings and a wall of windows. A fireplace warms the room on colder nights.

A pocket door from the living room reveals a den with a door to the backyard. On the other side of the living room is a dining room, which leads into the open kitchen area. Doors in the dining area lead to a covered porch and outdoor deck.

A guest bedroom, a full bathroom and a laundry area can also be found on this side of the home.

Back on the other side of the home, there is a private primary bedroom suite. The primary bathroom includes dual sinks, a standalone soaking tub and a shower. A door from the bedroom opens to a small patio with steps that lead to the backyard.

Up on the second floor, the hallway features built-in love seats and a bookshelf with a balcony overlooking the living room. There are five more guest bedrooms and two full bathrooms on this level, as well as two decks, one that is western-facing for sunset viewing and with a spiral staircase to the backyard.

There is also a two-car detached garage.

Outside on the 1.05-acre property, there is a gunite pool and spa, surrounded by a deck and heated by solar power from the roof. There is also an outdoor shower and a fire pit with seating.

A direct path from the backyard leads to the beach and ocean.

Due to its location, the home comes with access to a community tennis court for Mitchell Dunes residents only.

Custom features in this home include electric storm shutters.

[Listing: 7 Mitchell Dunes Lane, Amagansett | Broker: Jackie Dunphy and Greg Schmidt, The Corcoran Group | GMAP

