Amagansett Home in Bucolic Setting Asks Just Under $11M

An Amagansett home is set on more than two acres, all well-landscaped and lush.

An Amagansett house with a bucolic, rural-like setting, featured in several magazines and on television, has hit the market for $10.995 million. Natascha Tillmanns of Sotheby’s International Realty is representing this new listing.

Designed by the renowned architect James D’Auria, the residence at 360 Town Lane has appeared on the pages of Town and Country and Elle Decor and on HGTV and Open House NYC.

Set on 2.11 acres down a tree-lined driveway and on the backside of the Peconic Land Trust-owned Deborah Ann Light Preserve, the 4,800-square-foot house was built in 1998 and is said to have been meticulously maintained by its current owners.

The shingled house begins with a two-story living room that offers sweeping views of the lush patio and sparkling pool.

“A love of entertaining drove the design of the chef’s kitchen, complete with ample dining space, a wood-burning fireplace, and cozy patio access,” the listing description says. A long center island seats five and an industrial-style stainless steel stove provides plenty of burners for cooking.

With five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, a guest bedroom with an en suite bathroom can be found on the first floor. This level is also home to a TV den and game room with a garage-style, floor-to-ceiling glass door that can roll up in warm weather to let the fresh air in. There is also a laundry room and a pantry.

The primary suite up on the second floor and provides breathtaking views of the property and beyond, including winter ocean views. It also features a fireplace and a vaulted ceiling with a luxurious bathroom equipped with a standalone clawfoot tub and a walk-in tiled shower.

Multiple outdoor patios, each with several sitting and dining areas, provide beautiful vistas, such as the sweeping lawns, flower meadows and the gunite pool and spa. One of the stone patios is covered and features an outdoor fireplace.

There is also a half-basketball court.

An open house will be held on Saturday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

