A restaurant building in the center of Amagansett’s Main Street hit the commercial real estate market this week. The Main Street Tavern building, formerly known as Indian Wells Tavern, a local favorite, is listed for $4.995 million with Lee Minetree of Saunders & Associates.

“This is the best restaurant opportunity out there right now,” says Minetree.

The turn-key space at 177 Main Street seats 100 and features a large courtyard area out back. Completely renovated in 2020, it has a new roof, electrical, mechanical and exhaust system. The kitchen is also new.

The 2,900-square-foot building has two sets of restrooms, one for the dining and bar areas. There is also a full basement with new walk-ins and dry storage.

The 0.11-acre property abuts a large municipal parking lot behind Main Street. It is zoned highway business for a restaurant, deli/cafe and retail use.

Taxes are $6,300 per year.

Main Street Tavern was open for the summer and currently serves private parties, fundraisers, holiday parties and other special occasions. It is owned by the Highway Group, a team that also owns Highway Restaurant & Bar and Autostrada Catering & Retail, the former Breadzilla sandwich shop and bakery in Wainscott.

When asked for a comment, Peter Pizarro, the director of operations at Main Street Tavern, as well as Highway Restaurant, and Autostrada Catering & Retail, offered a statement to customers and friends.

“Main Street Tavern has closed for the season. We know that Main Street Tavern has served as a backdrop for many celebrations and special occasions over the years. It’s a privilege to be a part of the community and we will continue to offer the special events service in the space over the next few months.”

He added, “We look forward to returning to full-service in spring 2023.”

The restaurant group has a successful track record with world-class restaurants, including Eleven Madison Park, Shuko and Pasquale Jones, in New York City.

