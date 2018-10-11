Is This Midcentury Modern Stunner Finally at the Right Price?

This is a very interesting house, designed by architect Kevin O'Sullivan, in northern Amagansett. It's a new build that combines iconic midcentury modern style with the best of today's technology, such as the glass wall that opens to the pool area. And the jaws of Mad Men-era folks would have dropped at the amazing 58' infinity edge pool with 14' waterfall. Outside also boasts the kind of amenities demanded today, like a stainless grilling station, a gas pizza oven, and an outdoor fireplace. Even the landscaping is midcentury in style.

Indoors, there are more modern luxuries like a yoga room, a gym with a patio, and a spa bath with a sauna and steam room. Of course there's also home automation.

The specs: 5 bedrooms, 5 baths and 2 half baths in 6500 square feet, set on 2.06 of an acre. All of this, repped by Enzo Morabito at Elliman, is yours for just under $6 million. Therein the lies the rub. The property was initially listed two years ago asking $11.5 million. Now the ask is almost 50% off, is it at the right level? It's certainly a gorgeous house, and we'd insist on the Bertoia and Wegner chairs being part of the deal. We'll see what happens.

For more, click here. 15 Greentree Court, Amagansett