Breadzilla’s Building in Contract; Beloved Sandwiches Will Live on Under New Highway Ownership

Breadzilla, a popular sandwich shop and bakery in Wainscott for nearly 25 years, closed for the winter late last month and with rumors swirling the takeout store had been sold, their loyal fans worried they had tasted the last of its famous sandwiches. While the building and business are indeed being sold, according to an announcement, it seems some favorite menu items will live on when it relaunching in the spring as part of a new company.

Highway Group, a team that owns which owns the nearby Highway Restaurant & Bar on the outskirts of Wainscott and Main Street Tavern in Amagansett, is in contract to purchase the building at 84 Wainscott-Northwest Road. Breadzilla owners, Brad Thompson and Nancy Hollister, had the property on-and-off the market for the last few years. We hear that Lee Minetree of Saunders & Associates, who had the listing, brokered the deal.

The site will be the new home base for Autostrada Catering, which will provide “an array of bespoke offerings, from a mobile wood-fired pizza oven to large-scale wedding events,” according to a press release from the Highway Group.

“Through this next stage for both Autostrada Catering and BreadZilla, Highway Group strives to preserve the adored bakery’s prominent offerings and essential staff members,” the statement reads. “Highway is eager to expand Autostrada while continuing a grab-and-go service with renowned Breadzilla classics provided by familiar faces. The team will maintain the bakery’s well-established draw to locals and visitors alike, serving an array of fresh sandwiches, salads, breads and desserts.”

Thompson and Hollister have a loyal following thanks to their menu that includes sandwiches, such as the Hippy Dippy or Zilla Melt and bread like the squishy or the Gruyere bread for which they have become known, as well as homemade soups, and hand-crafted baked goods.

Thompson is listed as the owner of the 0.38-acre property, according to real estate records. The partners could not immediately be reached for comment.

The team behind the Highway Group are “long-time fans” of Breadzilla.

“We are grateful for the encouraging support we received from Breadzilla owners, Brad Thompson and Nancy Hollister, and are working with them to maintain the core attractions of the business and their team as we take on the next chapter for both concepts,” Peter Pizarro, Highway’s director of operations, says. “The Highway Group wishes the best for Breadzilla owners as they retire from the day-to-day baking business and we look forward to their next venture when they share their favorite recipes in a soon-to-be published cookbook.”

The statement continues that, “With the guidance of BreadZilla’s original owners, Highway Group will operate both the bakery and catering from the original space.”

The restaurant group has a successful track record with world-class restaurants, including Eleven Madison Park, Shuko and Pasquale Jones, in New York City.

More details will be coming in the spring of 2022, the restaurant group says. In the meantime, Highway is hiring. For opportunities, contact careers@highwayrestaurant.com.

